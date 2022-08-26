These healthcare start-ups are shaking up the industry by going digital

Over the past two years, many Singaporeans would probably have consulted a doctor via video conferencing, otherwise known as a teleconsultation. This is one of the many developments in the healthcare industry that have been accelerated by the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of Singapore's healthcare landscape, and with the maturing of technologies such as medical sensor technology, a number of start-ups in the field have come up with innovative solutions to meet fast-evolving challenges.

At the upcoming MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, visitors will be introduced to a range of up-and-coming healthcare technologies. They will be able to attend in-person and virtual presentations and panel discussions to hear about the current and future trends of the industry.

Organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA), the fair is now in its 14th edition. The phygital event consists of a three-day physical exhibition from Aug 31 to Sept 2, followed by an online extension that runs till Sept 9, and it runs concurrently with another fair, MEDICAL MANUFACTURING ASIA.

One highlight of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA is the Start-Up Park. MDA managing director Mr Gernot Ringling says that the format of MEDICAL FAIR ASIA follows in the footsteps of MEDICA, a global leader in the trade fair sector and held in Düsseldorf, Germany. At MEDICA, start-up companies gain valuable access to top decision-makers from the medical industry and also experts from the business, research and political worlds.

At MEDICAL FAIR ASIA’s Start-Up Park, exhibitors can expect to meet investors from healthcare accelerator programmes, venture capitalists and so on.

“Start-ups companies are integral and essential to the healthcare ecosystem, particularly since the healthcare space is very innovation driven,” says Mr Ringling.

So what is in the crystal ball for the future of Singapore’s healthcare industry?

These four start-ups showcasing their innovations at the fair could offer visitors a glimpse of what’s to come.

HiCura Medical uses AI to aim for precise needle placements

Inspired by Professor Alex Sia and Associate Professor Sng Ban Leong from KK Women's and Children's Hospital – who envisioned a better way to improve how epidurals are administered – HiCura Medical invented uSINE®, the world’s first AI ultrasound guidance software.

uSINE® was also borne out of the personal birthing experience of Ms Cailin, CEO of HiCura Medical. The mother of two had a traumatising epidural experience during the delivery of her second child.