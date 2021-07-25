Mental health and the young: What more can be done to address the issue?

Helping youth improve mental health amid rising pressures

When Ms Jamie Tan was nine, she struggled to come to terms with her parents' divorce, which eventually led her to self-harm in primary school. Despite turning to two co-curricular activities in secondary school to distract herself, she would occasionally skip school or have meltdowns.

She got professional help at 15, and was diagnosed with major depression and anxiety. Now 20, Ms Tan, a student, hopes to be a psychologist to help youth struggling with mental health.

The subject of mental well-being among the young has taken on a new urgency in public discourse following Monday's incident at River Valley High School (RVHS) where a 16-year-old allegedly killed his schoolmate, 13.

It was reported that the older boy had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after he attempted suicide.

Many worry about parents learning of their problems

Youths struggling with mental health issues have one big worry - their parents finding out.

Many tell counsellors they turn to that they are most concerned about their parents knowing about their troubles.

In some cases, the parents might be the source of or contributing to the problems the young person is grappling with.

Some parents think mental health issues might be a stigma that could impact a child's educational or job prospects, while others prefer the child to work through the issues at home or with religious teachers, experts and counsellors told The Sunday Times.

She overcame stigma to seek professional help for dealing with anxiety

Before she was diagnosed with anxiety and mild depression at 19, Ms Danielle Grace Tan was once told her struggles were solely because of her own personality and lack of willpower.

The 25-year-old film-maker said: "I don't think it was ill-intentioned but it didn't help. Baseless stigma and preconceived notions were really unhelpful."

She was 16 when her first panic attack occurred while she was studying for her O-level examinations.

As someone struggling with high-functioning anxiety, she found it easy at first to conceal it from the public eye. However, over the next three years, these attacks worsened. She said: "It reached a point where I couldn't get up from bed and I didn't want to continue down the path I was on."

