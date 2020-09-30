MediShield Life review: 5 key benefits for Singaporeans

Singaporeans will receive enhanced MediShield Life benefits under the first major review of the national insurance programme to address gaps in current coverage.

They include a $50,000 increase in the annual policy claim limit, and the inclusion of treatments for attempted suicide, drug addiction and alcoholism.

Launched in November 2015, MediShield Life is a basic health insurance plan giving Singaporeans and permanent residents lifelong protection against large medical bills.

In a release together with the MediShield Life Council, the Health Ministry (MOH) said yesterday that changes resulting from the current review are expected to be implemented early next year, following a round of public consultation.

The exercise, which began in 2018, identified at least five areas where improvements could be made.

HIGHER ANNUAL CLAIM LIMITS

The council highlighted the case of an eight-year-old Singaporean who was hospitalised for 147 days due to epilepsy.

The child stayed in a C-class ward, spent more than 80 days in the intensive care unit, and underwent five surgical procedures.

This resulted in a total bill of $142,100 after government subsidies.

Due to MediShield Life's current policy year claim limit of $100,000, the child's family had to pay the remaining $42,100 through Medisave, cash or Medifund.

To protect patients from the costs of such exceptionally large bills, the council recommended raising the policy year claim limit to $150,000.

For the child's family, this would have meant that MediShield Life could cover $136,037 of the bill, after co-insurance and a deductible that would come up to a total of $6,063 and which could be paid using Medisave, cash or Medifund.

Medifund is available only to those who are assessed to be needy.

The move will also protect Singaporeans from the high costs of multiple periods of hospitalisation during the year.

HIGHER COVERAGE FOR SUB-ACUTE CARE

Next, the council cited issues that arise from the difference in the cost of sub-acute care and rehabilitative care at community hospitals.

Rehabilitative care refers to therapy to improve one's post-illness disability and functional impairment.

Sub-acute care is for complicated medical conditions that require additional medical and nursing care at a lower intensity compared with that provided at the acute hospitals.

Previously, patients at community hospitals could claim up to $350 a day from MediShield Life, regardless of whether they needed rehabilitative or sub-acute care.

But sub-acute care tends to be more expensive than rehabilitative care, so patients who need the former are not as well covered by MediShield Life as those who need the latter, said the council.

It noted the case of a 60-year-old who was hospitalised for 25 days in a community hospital to receive sub-acute care for a bone infection.

The bill came to $10,700 after government subsidies.

Under the current MediShield Life claim limits, the patient was able to claim up to $8,750.

After co-insurance, this meant the patient paid the remaining $2,212.50 from Medisave.

Under the new limits, however, the entire bill would be covered, except for $321 in co-insurance that can be paid using Medisave.

"Introducing separate claim limits for sub-acute care and rehabilitative care will ensure that both groups of patients will enjoy similar levels of coverage under MediShield Life," said the council.

HIGHER DAILY WARD CLAIM LIMITS

Another example raised was that of a 37-year-old Singaporean who was hospitalised for two days due to a bacterial infection.

The bill after government subsidies was $1,800, but the current claim limit for normal wards is capped at $700 each day.

As a result, the MediShield Life payout was capped at $1,260 after co-insurance, with the remaining $540 paid for using Medisave.

The council recommended that the cap be raised to $800 a day for normal wards, with an additional claim limit of $200 a day for the first two days.

"Patients tend to incur higher charges during the earlier part of their hospital stay, due to costly tests and investigations to diagnose their conditions," said the council.

"This results in patients with earlier discharges being not as well covered as patients with longer stays, as the aggregate claim limit over a longer hospital stay is generally enough to cover the high initial charges."

It also recommended the cap for intensive care unit (ICU) wards be raised from $1,200 a day to $2,200 each day, with an additional claim limit of $200 a day for the first two days.

Under the recommended limits, the patient would have been able to use MediShield Life to pay $1,620 of the bill following co-insurance, with $180 remaining to be paid for using Medisave.

LOWER DAY SURGERY DEDUCTIBLE

Patients aged 80 and older will have the deductible for day surgery lowered from $3,000 to $2,000, to align it with the deductible for inpatient stays in C-class wards.

The deductible is the amount a patient must pay once every policy year before their MediShield Life payout starts.

"This will ensure that patients are not discouraged from choosing day surgery over an inpatient stay, as they will be subject to the same deductible regardless of their choice," said the council.

It added that the deductibles for day surgery patients below 80 are already aligned with the deductible for inpatient stays in C-class wards.

REMOVAL OF SOME EXCLUSIONS

Finally, the council also recommended removing the standard exclusions for treatments arising from attempted suicide, intentional self-injury, drug addiction and alcoholism.

This means patients seeking treatment as a result of these can be covered under MediShield Life.

"There is increasing recognition that proper treatment is the appropriate approach towards self-harm," said the council.

Citing the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the council added that addiction is a chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment and an individual's life experiences.

It added: "Prevention efforts and treatment approaches for addiction are generally as successful as those for other chronic diseases.

"MediShield Life, as the national health insurance, can support individuals in overcoming their addictions and their recovery process."