MediShield Life caps to be reviewed more regularly

The Health Ministry will tweak healthcare financing to ensure it remains affordable for subsidised patients. This includes more frequent, three-yearly reviews on MediShield Life caps so they reflect healthcare inflation. It will also keep a close watch on public healthcare costs.

Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong told Parliament yesterday that the need to monitor costs and charges in public healthcare is particularly important. He was addressing concerns that MediShield Life is not adequately protecting patients against large subsidised bills.

