Medical group says undiluted vaccine was given by relief doctor

The Hougang clinic doctor who mistakenly gave two adults a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine each was a relief doctor who had started work there only two weeks earlier.

Each full vial of the undiluted vaccine contains five doses' worth.

In a statement on Wednesday night, a ProHealth Medical Group spokesman said the doctor started work at the ProHealth Medical Group @ Hougang clinic on Sept 1.

She also worked there on Sept 8 and 15, which was when the incident happened.

Said the medical group spokesman: "We have stopped engaging her services as a locum since the date of the incident."

He could not comment further as the matter was under investigation by the authorities.

The spokesman said the company takes a very serious view of the incident and assured those using its clinic services that it will treat their safety and well-being with utmost care.

He added that the Hougang clinic will cooperate fully with the investigations. The company is also maintaining close contact with the affected patients and will provide them with necessary support and assistance, he said.

"We also wish to extend our sincere apologies to the affected patients and their families for this unfortunate incident."

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health was alerted to the incident on Monday.

One of the patients was hospitalised after experiencing a headache and an increased heart rate.