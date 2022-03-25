Medical bill waived for vaccinated travellers infected within 14 days of return

Most vaccinated travellers can now avoid facing a hefty medical bill if they get infected with Covid-19 within 14 days of their return to Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that it has updated its policy for billing travellers infected with Covid-19 for treatment, with immediate effect.

Vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from their travels will now no longer be required to pay for medical bills incurred for Covid-19 treatment in hospitals and community treatment facilities.

Children aged 12 and below, and people who are medically exempted from Covid-19 vaccination, will also not be billed.

MOH said any future changes to the billing policy for local community cases will correspondingly apply to such travellers.

Only travellers coming from countries in the restricted category, or countries deemed to have higher risk of Covid-19 infections, will be required to pay for these bills. There are no countries in this category at the moment.

Under the old system, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders were required to pay for Covid-19 treatment at hospitals and Covid-19 treatment and recovery facilities, if they test positive for the coronavirus within 14 days of their return to Singapore.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will remain responsible for their Covid-19 treatment costs, as per the billing policy for unvaccinated individuals who contract Covid-19 in the community.

Short-term pass holders, such as tourists, will remain responsible for any Covid-19 medical bills incurred throughout their stay in Singapore, MOH added.

Toh Ting Wei