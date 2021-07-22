Covid-19

MBS casino closed until Aug 5

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino will be closed until Aug 5 after the Health Ministry said last night it has detected a cluster of 11 cases linked to the place, and that "there is likely ongoing transmission at the casino". There are also 130 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and eight new cases linked to the KTV cluster.

