The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino will be closed until Aug 5 after the Health Ministry said last night it has detected a cluster of 11 cases linked to the place, and that "there is likely ongoing transmission at the casino". There are also 130 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and eight new cases linked to the KTV cluster.
Covid-19
MBS casino closed until Aug 5
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2021, with the headline 'MBS casino closed until Aug 5'.