Many in Singapore not ready to remove masks indoors despite rule change

Yesterday, for the first time in more than two years, Singaporeans were not required to wear a mask indoors - but not everyone was keen to ditch it.

In shopping malls and schools across Singapore, many people were seen still wearing their masks.

When asked, two reasons stood out.

First, the need to continue taking precautions to safeguard their own health; and second, not wanting to fall ill and endanger the health of close family members.

For instance, real estate agent Kek Siew Sin, 57, said he had no plans to stop wearing a mask when he is indoors.

He said: "I cannot afford to get sick as I am self-employed."

Similarly, graphic designer Yong Chong How, 46, said he was in no hurry to quit wearing a mask.

The Sengkang resident added: "It is the responsible thing to do, to protect my family and friends. I will remove my mask only when I need to drink or eat."

Last Wednesday, the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic said people will not be required to wear a mask indoors, except in healthcare facilities and on public transport such as buses and trains.

In March, the requirement to wear a mask outdoors was removed amid the easing of several Covid-19 safe management rules in Singapore.

When The Straits Times visited Clementi Mall at 10.30am yesterday, about eight in 10 people were seen wearing a mask inside the mall.