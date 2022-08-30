Many in Singapore not ready to remove masks indoors despite rule change

Yesterday, for the first time in more than two years, Singaporeans were not required to wear a mask indoors - but not everyone was keen to ditch it.
In shopping malls and schools across Singapore, many people were seen still wearing their masks.
When asked, two reasons stood out.
First, the need to continue taking precautions to safeguard their own health; and second, not wanting to fall ill and endanger the health of close family members.
For instance, real estate agent Kek Siew Sin, 57, said he had no plans to stop wearing a mask when he is indoors.
He said: "I cannot afford to get sick as I am self-employed."
Similarly, graphic designer Yong Chong How, 46, said he was in no hurry to quit wearing a mask.
The Sengkang resident added: "It is the responsible thing to do, to protect my family and friends. I will remove my mask only when I need to drink or eat."
Last Wednesday, the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic said people will not be required to wear a mask indoors, except in healthcare facilities and on public transport such as buses and trains.
In March, the requirement to wear a mask outdoors was removed amid the easing of several Covid-19 safe management rules in Singapore.
When The Straits Times visited Clementi Mall at 10.30am yesterday, about eight in 10 people were seen wearing a mask inside the mall.
Likewise, in Sengkang, most shoppers at Compass One mall were seen wearing their masks, as were patrons queueing at the Kopitiam Square food centre across the road.
The majority of shoppers at Waterway Point mall in Punggol were also wearing masks.
Still, there was a small number of people at the mall who opted to embrace the freedom of not wearing a mask.
Among them was business operations manager Erwin Angeles, 45, who said he would mask up indoors without being asked if the Covid-19 situation became worse.
However, his wife Cyl, also 45, was not taking any chances.
She kept her mask on, she said, because she did not want to risk falling ill at a time when her son was taking his PSLE.
Mrs Angeles, a housewife, said: "Eventually, I will give up wearing masks, but for now, I feel it is still too soon, so I am not comfortable not wearing one."
Others like Mr Jerome Ong, who is in his early 40s and works in financial services, said he would wear a mask only in areas designated by the Ministry of Health.
He said: "I have been counting down to this day in eager anticipation and hopped out of bed this morning with joy. I smell freedom and am certainly loving it."
At Poi Ching School in Tampines, Chinese-language teacher Agnes Teo, 49, welcomed the new rule, saying that masks prevented her from seeing whether her students were enunciating properly in diction class.
However, Phoebe Chor, a Primary 5 pupil at the school, said her entire class still wore masks during lessons.
The 11-year-old said: "Since we have been wearing masks for so long, a lot of us find it a bit awkward to look at one another without a mask on."
Pre-school teacher Sarah Rivera, 39, said it will be a big adjustment for her to go without a mask, especially when she is in class.
Her charges at Learning Kidz pre-school will also need to adjust to seeing her without a mask because she does not plan to wear one during lessons, she added.
Ms Rivera said: "The kids definitely need adjusting, too. For example, the infants I take care of have never seen me without a mask.
"So today, when I picked them up, they stared at me a little longer, trying to recognise me."
In his National Day Rally speech on Aug 21, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said children need to be able to see the facial expressions of their teachers and of one another, and that it is crucial for learning and development.
• Additional reporting by Syarafana Shafeeq and Mark Cheong