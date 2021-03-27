Many health staff don't feel ready to give palliative care

Most healthcare professionals in Singapore feel unprepared to provide palliative care for patients with life-threatening illnesses, a survey found yesterday.

But more are becoming aware of the importance of this field, which focuses on relieving pain and improving quality of life for the seriously ill or dying.

A Singapore Hospice Council survey of 2,326 healthcare professionals conducted last year revealed that only about four in 10 received training in palliative care. Of those trained, 58 per cent of doctors, 45 per cent of nurses and 60 per cent of allied health professionals felt it was not enough to prepare them to support critically ill patients.

Around six in 10 doctors and nurses who took part in the online survey between August and October said they were aware of palliative care, a 20 per cent increase from 2014.

Dr Patricia Neo, who chairs the Singapore Hospice Council, said palliative care is a relatively young field in Singapore. "With the increasingly ageing population, it is necessary to raise awareness and equip all healthcare workers with enough general palliative care knowledge to better serve patients and families."

Among those who took part in the survey, the results of which were released at the council's 25th anniversary awards ceremony yesterday, about half work at acute hospitals, while the rest are from community hospitals, polyclinics and other places of care. Most healthcare workers do not regularly see patients nearing the end of their lives.

"Much work remains to be done in improving familiarity and training in palliative care, and in facilitating advance care planning," said Dr Neo.

The survey also found healthcare professionals want more training in communicating sensitively with patients and their families, providing information about pain and symptom management, assessing psychological issues, recognising patients who need palliative care and understanding ethical dilemmas at the end of life.

Dr Chong Poh Heng, vice-chairman of the Singapore Hospice Council, said of the training provided in schools: "Modules might have aimed to create awareness rather than build competency. Practical or skill-based training... could bridge the gap."

He added that practical and skill-based training modules are being planned.

On-the-job training must not be overlooked, said Associate Professor Cynthia Goh, a senior consultant in the division of supportive and palliative care at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. "Watching a skilful senior colleague do it is good, but in the end, the skill is acquired by practising."

Prof Goh, who formerly chaired the Singapore Hospice Council, was one of 36 award recipients at its silver jubilee ceremony, which was attended by President Halimah Yacob.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah said she was glad that the council had "evolved over the years with a vision to continue providing quality palliative care for all".