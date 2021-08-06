Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of 3 HDB blocks in Bukit Batok, Outram and Farrer Park

SINGAPORE - Mandatory testing will be conducted for some residents in Bukit Batok, Outram and Farrer Park after Covid-19 cases were detected in Housing Board flats in those areas.

Seven people from four households at Block 237 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 were confirmed to have Covid-19 infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Aug 6).

Four cases were also detected at Block 51 Chin Swee Road and another eight at Block 683 Tessensohn Road.

MOH said investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

To uncover any additional cases of Covid-19 infections in the community, all residents living at these three locations will undergo mandatory testing on Saturday, between 9am and 4pm.

Owners and staff of commercial units at Block 51 Chin Swee Road and Block 683 Tessensohn Road must also be tested.

Those living at Block 237 Bukit Batok East will be tested at the void deck of Block 236.

Meanwhile, residents, owners and staff of commercial units at Block 51 Chin Swee Road will be tested at the void deck between Blocks 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road.

Those at Block 683 Tessensohn Road can go to Deck 4A of the multi-storey carpark at Block 678 Perumal Road to be swabbed.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from Aug 2, added MOH.

On Friday, MOH reminded everyone being tested to have their NRIC with them for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information.

Residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

MOH said: "Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell."