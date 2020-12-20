Mandarin Orchard Covid-19 cases: Guests continue to be moved out of hotel

SINGAPORE - Guests from the Mandarin Orchard Singapore continued to be moved out on Sunday (Dec 20), after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was investigating 13 Covid-19 cases among those who had stayed at the hotel while under stay-home notice (SHN).

The hotel's driveway was filled with vehicles, including two buses, with their drivers in personal protective equipment (PPE) when The Straits Times arrived at around 11am.

Various people in PPE, believed to be hotel staff and government personnel, were also seen in the hotel lobby and along the driveway.

Some of them ushered guests - believed to be those now under SHN and were being transferred to other hotels - into the waiting vehicles. Others were helping to load the guests' luggage, or directing incoming vehicles to waiting spots.

Certis auxiliary police officers were spotted at the entrance and exit of the driveway, which was off-limits to the public.

Buses were also seen parked along the main road outside the hotel, with two moving on to the hotel's premises during the time ST was there.

In addition, a steady stream of black cars was observed entering and leaving after picking up guests.

When ST returned to the hotel at around 2.15pm, the vehicles and personnel in PPE were gone, and the driveway was empty.

MOH said on Saturday that the 13 Covid-19 cases, earlier classified as imported, may have been infected after they arrived in Singapore.

Other guests had cut short their stay there, and were seen leaving the hotel later that day too.

In an earlier statement, Mandarin Orchard said all guests would be moved out by Sunday and that it had no information about how long the hotel would be closed as investigations were still on.

It said refunds for upcoming stays, room and dining reservations as well as events will be processed within 14 days.

Those in need of assistance for room bookings can call 6737-2200.

Those with dining reservations can contact 6831-6288 or 6831-6271 while those who have booked events can contact 6831-6078.