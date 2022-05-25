Manage your pain with an East-meets-West TCM approach

The benefits of including TCM as part of pain management

Thanks to advancements in medicine, there are now a variety of options for pain management. So why choose TCM?

Physician Wan says: “Contrary to some beliefs, TCM treatments have been shown to be effective in alleviating pain, reducing inflammation, accelerating healing and improving range of motion.”

She adds: “It’s also a good complement to other pain-relief treatments such as physiotherapy.”

Singapore Paincare TCM Wellness at Marina Square is a clinic that focuses on pain management. It takes an East-meets-West approach to pain management as the treatments were jointly developed by Western medical pain specialists and TCM physicians.

The clinic seeks to achieve positive outcomes for patients using its Yin-Yang concept – internal qi regulation (Yin) with the Western medical emphasis on external physical movement (Yang).

The wellness centre utilises modern medical diagnostic tools and technologies to ensure optimal health for its patients.

They also actively track patients’ pain levels by performing a Skin Conductance Response (SCR) test which measures the pain sensation experienced by patients by capturing real-time skin resistance and sweat response to pain.

To manage neck and shoulder pain, the wellness centre offers the following treatments:

Acupuncture

“When it comes to reducing inflammation, acupuncture can be effective without the potential side effects associated with taking pain killers or undergoing surgical procedures,” says physician Wan.

Acupuncture treats inflammation by stimulating the pituitary gland to release more cortisol naturally. It can also release neuropeptides from the peripheral nerve endings, which are important for the inflammatory response in the body.

Qi’Nergy Tuina

Singapore Paincare TCM Wellness’ signature Qi’Nergy Tuina treatment combines the best of TCM and Western medicine to improve your qi and blood flow to accelerate healing. It integrates traditional tuina massage and meridian acupoints with Western methods of myofascial release and the application of radiofrequency energy. During the treatment, the electrical heat and kinetic energy released from the radiofrequency energy, coupled with the massage, can penetrate deeper into your tissues to help you achieve relaxation while aiding the healing of injured tendons and muscles.