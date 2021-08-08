Man regrets letting aged parents put off Covid-19 vaccination

Even though they were eligible, Mr Teo Kee Huat's elderly parents decided to put off their Covid-19 vaccinations earlier this year.

His mother had pre-existing medical conditions and his father wanted her to clear all her doctor's appointments first.

His father also decided to wait so they could get vaccinated together.

Mr Teo's worst fears came true: His father, who is in his early 80s, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on June 1.

Five days later, still reeling from the news, he received another shock: His mother, who is in her late 70s, tested positive and was also admitted to NCID.

Mr Teo, who works in engineering and is in his 40s, told The New Paper on Thursday: "At first, I was worried about my dad, and then the big shocker was that my mum also tested positive. It was a worse feeling, because my mum is not as healthy as my dad.

"I never expected both of them to suddenly contract Covid-19 at the same time."

Mr Teo and his two brothers were placed in quarantine as they had visited their parents that week. Their test results came back negative.

Mr Teo's father was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) a week after admission.

Said Mr Teo: "My dad's condition fluctuated a lot. He had high fever and his oxygen levels would just drop at times."

His mother also moved to ICU a week after her admission when her oxygen levels plunged suddenly.

DREADING THE WORST The fear I had was very real, especially when I received calls in the middle of the night from doctors telling me that my mum was not doing well. MR TEO KEE HUAT, whose mother was moved to an intensive care unit a week after her admission for Covid-19, when her oxygen levels plunged suddenly.

"The fear I had was very real, especially when I received calls in the middle of the night from doctors telling me that my mum was not doing well," he added.

At one point, both his parents needed ventilators to help them breathe. Mr Teo could only stand outside the ICU wards and look on helplessly through a screen.

"All I could do was talk to my dad on the phone. And my mum looked so frail. I remember having this huge sense of regret and kept thinking I should have insisted they get vaccinated early. If I had, this wouldn't be happening."

Then, things improved. In mid-June, his father was moved to a general ward.

At end-July, his mother was also moved to a general ward.

They have since recovered from Covid-19 but are still hospitalised in the general ward at Tan Tock Seng Hospital because of other medical reasons, which Mr Teo declined to reveal.

He said: "It can be traumatic to see your loved ones going through something like this. All I can say is that people should not take Covid-19 lightly.

"Children should try to convince their elderly parents to get vaccinated. The pain they may go through if they contract Covid-19 is not worth it."