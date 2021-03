SINGAPORE - Mr Mark Gabriel lost his wife Agnes, 47, to a rare form of cancer last year, just over a year after his mother died from ovarian cancer.

On Dec 31, 2019, Agnes found out that her nasal cancer had recurred and then, in the middle of last year, she was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma - a cancer that begins in the bone and soft tissue. She was first diagnosed with nasal cancer in 2005, a year and a half after she got married.