Low-income residents may collect 5 ART kits each at social service offices and family service centres

SINGAPORE - About 140,000 antigen rapid test (ART) kits have been distributed to all 24 social service offices and 47 family service centres, to be collected by lower-income residents.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook on Friday (Feb 18) that this will help ease the financial burden on the lower-income group in purchasing ART kits, and encourage self-testing when needed.

Each lower-income resident can collect five ART kits, and may approach the offices and centres for assistance.

Mr Ong added that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social and Family Development have been working together to provide these kits to all beneficiaries under the social service offices since last October.

He said Mr Yiang, 81, was among those who would benefited from this initiative.

During a regular review session with Mr Yiang, an officer from a social service office in Ang Mo Kio found out that he had only one ART kit at home, said Mr Ong.

He added that the officer had provided Mr Yiang with more ART kits that day.