Low footfall at markets, food centres following news of cases

Markets and food centres were quiet yesterday, following news of the detection of Covid-19 cases among stallholders and their assistants.

Some wet markets were closed as part of their regular weekly schedule. At those The Straits Times visited, such as Yew Tee Market, the seafood stalls were shuttered.

Safe distancing ambassadors from the National Environment Agency (NEA) were seen at some food centres, keeping a watchful eye on diners.

Stallholders told ST that sales had dropped, expressing concerns that their businesses would suffer from lower footfall.

Mr Noor Abdul Aziz, who sells chicken and mutton at 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, said yesterday that he had sold little in more than four hours since opening at 6am.

"I usually rest on Mondays, but decided to open because it is Hari Raya Haji tomorrow and people might want to buy meat. But I have had almost no business today," said the 74-year-old, who is fully vaccinated.

A 61-year-old egg seller at the same market, who wished to be known only as Mr Koh, said his business had dropped by about 20 per cent.

"People have been coming to me since yesterday, asking if the market is going to close, but we do not know," said Mr Koh. "We just have to follow NEA's instructions."

Mr Khaja Maideen, who owns a stall selling meat at 726 West Coast Wet Market, said: "I am concerned that people might not come to the market as they are scared. They might just go to the supermarkets."

The 47-year-old, who was going to take a swab test later in the day, said he had received a notification to do so from the Ministry of Health (MOH) at 9pm on Sunday.

Mr Chew Kian Hoon, who works at a stall selling eggs in the market, also feared that sales would take a hit. "Some customers even told me that their (children) did not want them to head to the market and would buy the ingredients online for them instead," said Mr Chew, 55.

Madam Wang Ming, an assistant at a roast meat stall at a market in Teck Whye Lane, said the recent cases in wet markets and food centres had further affected business, which had already taken a hit because of the pandemic.

"The customers were concerned about the situation and didn't want to come to the market," the 60-year-old said in Mandarin.

Covid-19 clusters have recently been found at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

Cases have also been detected at 14 other markets and food centres, including 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, 726 West Coast Wet Market and Shunfu Mart.

MOH said these were likely seeded by fishmongers and stallholders who had visited Jurong Fishery Port.

As at yesterday, the cluster at the port had 179 cases.

MOH said on Sunday that interim fencing would be put up at affected markets and that mandatory SafeEntry check-in will be enforced.

All stallholders selling fresh fish and seafood at markets managed by NEA or operators appointed by the agency cannot resume business until they have obtained a negative polymerase chain reaction Covid-19 test result.

Other stalls can still operate, though their personnel are encouraged to get tested.

MOH is working with NEA to conduct testing of all stallholders and assistants at markets and hawker centres managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators.

The ministry and NEA have advised the public to avoid crowds at food centres and markets, visit during off-peak hours, and strictly observe safe management measures.

• Additional reporting by Cha Hae Won, Wong Yang, Goh Ruoxue, Yeo Shu Hui, Fang Yiyang and Jasmine Choong