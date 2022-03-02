Look to alternatives to raising GST: Hazel Poa

With healthcare spending projected to more than double to $27 billion by 2030, how much further will Singapore's goods and service tax (GST) rate have to increase to fund this?

This was the question posed by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa in Parliament yesterday, when she voiced her party's opposition to the upcoming GST hike.

Singapore does not need to raise GST rates now, especially when the cost of living is going up, she said. She noted that the Government has promised extensive support for households to ease the burden of the tax hike, meaning it does not currently need the additional revenue.

She also asked if Singapore will eventually have to face the alarming prospect of an 18 per cent to 20 per cent GST rate, since spending on healthcare and other social needs will spike in the future.

Ms Poa outlined three alternatives to raising the GST.

One, raise corporate and tax rates. The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative will see a global minimum effective corporate tax, making low taxes less effective as a tool to attract investment, she said.

Two, consider land sale proceeds as income, given land is typically sold on a leasehold basis. "After the requisite number of years, the land returns to the Government and it can be sold again. The land sale proceeds are therefore more akin to rental income over the length of the lease."

She proposed that land sales proceeds be treated as revenue over the period of the lease, and industrial land sold on a 20-year lease would generate a "revenue" of 5 per cent of the sale proceeds over the next 20 years. Should a land parcel be sold every year for $100, the revenue would therefore be $5 in the first year, $10 in the second year and so on, Ms Poa said.

Such a model would not compromise the principle of financial prudence and yet serve as a significant revenue stream, she added.

Three, look into cutting expenditure. Ms Poa gave three examples of how she felt tax revenue could have been better spent.

She cited the Formula One races, which are being subsidised by more than $80 million a year; SPH Media Trust, which she said is getting $900 million over five years; and Housing Board payments to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) when it buys land, which amount to between $3 billion and $4 billion yearly.

In the first two cases, tax revenue is essentially used to make "voluntary wealth transfers from the Government to commercial entities", Ms Poa said. In the last case, HDB's expenditure is not categorised as revenue by SLA. This means tax revenue is needed to buy the land at current market prices, even though it would have been typically acquired decades ago under the Land Acquisition Act, at relatively low prices, she added.

Linette Lai