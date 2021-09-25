Long queue at swab centre for ward visitors at SGH

At the start of a four-week suspension of hospital visits yesterday, a long queue was seen at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) swab centre for ward visitors, while Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) swab booths were less busy earlier in the day.

During this suspension set to end after Oct 23, visitors are allowed only for certain patients such as those who are critically ill and women who have just given birth, on a case-by-case basis.

These visitors will have to produce a valid antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction test result obtained within 24 hours of each visit.

The tests have to be done by Covid-19 test providers approved by the Health Ministry.

This restriction comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and with more infections being detected among hospital staff, patients and visitors.

Singapore recorded 1,650 new cases yesterday, comprising 1,369 in the community, 277 dormitory residents and four imported cases.

Ward visitors at TTSH who had not done an ART before visiting the hospital were asked to buy a kit from the hospital's pharmacy and proceed to the designated area for antigen rapid testing.

A healthcare worker would then assist them with the test at the makeshift area.

At 11.40am, there were three visitors seated inside the cubicles waiting for their ART results.

At SGH yesterday afternoon, there was a long line outside the Antigen Rapid Test Centre at Bowyer Block.

At 1.15pm, there were 24 visitors in line, with more joining during the lunchtime visiting hours.

Some were shocked and frustrated when they saw the queue outside the centre, but the line moved at a steady pace.

Among those queueing was sales manager Clara Lam, who was planning to visit her father at Outram Community Hospital next door.

Her father, who has liver cancer, is critically ill.

Ms Lam, who is in her 50s, said: "It would be best for them to speed up and have more staff members at the centre, especially during the noon to 2pm visiting hours.

"It took me a while to walk to the centre from Outram Community Hospital, and I am allowed to visit my dad for only 30 minutes."

Earlier at TTSH, a few people were seen registering at the visitor service counters - including those whose loved ones had died at the hospital or are on the dangerously ill list.

One of the first visitors to arrive at 8am was Ms Iris Lim, 48. She was allowed to visit her father, who has been warded in the intensive care unit for lupus and bleeding.

She said she had taken an ART at a general practitioner's clinic in Yishun on Thursday evening prior to her hospital visit.

Patients in critical condition are allowed up to five visitors, with a maximum of two visitors at the patient's bedside at any one time.

Ms Lim, who works in sales, said: "If I had a choice, I wouldn't want to come to a hospital during this period. Why put ourselves at risk? But my father is in the ICU."

She and her siblings will be taking turns to visit him over the next few days.

By 11.30am, tables at the visitor service counters were filled with food items that caregivers had left for patients whom they could not visit. But the hospital has urged the public not to deliver or drop off items for patients unless they are essential.

Although there were few ward visitors, TTSH was still bustling with outpatients and their caregivers.

Ms Lee Peck Hong, 50, was at the hospital to accompany her father for his routine check-up.

MORE MANPOWER NEEDED It would be best for them to speed up and have more staff members at the centre, especially during the noon to 2pm visiting hours. It took me a while to walk to the centre from Outram Community Hospital, and I am allowed to visit my dad for only 30 minutes. MS CLARA LAM, a sales manager who was queueing for her antigen rapid test at the ART Centre in SGH.

Her mother-in-law has been warded in TTSH, but she and her family would not be able to visit the 88-year-old.

To keep in touch, Ms Lee's family has been talking to the elderly woman via WhatsApp video calls, with the help of nurses.

Ms Lee, who runs her own business, said: "My mother-in-law is quite receptive to the video calls and will ask us questions. She seems okay."