Locals allowed to travel can tap subsidies for treatment if infected

From today, Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who are allowed to travel overseas under permitted arrangements and subsequently develop Covid-19 can tap government subsidies, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) for their hospital treatment.

These travellers can turn to these schemes should symptoms appear within 14 days of their return to Singapore.

But they have to pay out of their own pocket any remaining co-payment amounts.

Likewise, long-term pass holders who travel under permitted arrangements can tap schemes like foreign worker insurance for their treatment.

Permitted travel arrangements include the bilateral ones with Malaysia and China, and any other that may be implemented in the future. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the change at a virtual press conference yesterday.

The Government has been footing the inpatient medical bills for Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders who are treated for Covid-19 at public healthcare institutions. It does not do so for individuals who breach travel advisories.

Since March 27, Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders who travel overseas have had to pay for their own inpatient medical bills in full if they have symptoms within 14 days of returning here.

They also could not claim from MediShield Life or IPs in public and private hospitals.

But as the Government gradually reopens its borders, it will let Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders travelling under permitted arrangements to tap existing financial schemes from today.

Mr Gan added: "Those who are not under permitted travel arrangements and instead travel in breach of the travel advisories will continue to pay for their Covid-19 inpatient medical bills in full."

He also said short-term pass holders entering Singapore under the permitted travel arrangements will have to bear the cost of their medical bills, should they test positive for the coronavirus within 14 days of arrival here.