Local clinical trials soon for two vaccines targeting 4 variants

They will evaluate vaccines' safety and immune response against the variants

A volunteer (right) meeting SingHealth Investigational Medicine Unit's Associate Professor Jenny Low (left) as part of an early-stage clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine in August last year. The unit will be administering the clinical trials for two Covid-19 vaccines targeting four variants of concern. ST FILE PHOTO
Local clinical trials will soon commence for two Covid-19 vaccines, developed by a United States-based company to target four variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

The early-stage clinical trial, which has just received approval from the Health Sciences Authority, will evaluate the vaccines' safety and immune response against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants, and as possible booster shots for vaccinated people. The vaccines were developed by pharmaceutical firm Arcturus Therapeutics.

