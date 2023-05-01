From sleeping well to staying hydrated: Lifestyle changes to boost your immune system

To support your immune system, there are several simple yet effective lifestyle changes you can make, regardless of how busy you are.

Get sufficient sleep

Considering the busy lives many people lead, it can be challenging to find time for adequate sleep. However, making a conscious effort to ensure you get sufficient sleep can help maintain a strong immune system. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation may lead to a weakened immune system and increase the risk of health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, weight gain, memory loss and inability to focus. Aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night to boost your immune system.

Keep your water bottle handy

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health and well-being. Water is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system as it helps to flush toxins out of the body and keeps your organs functioning properly by carrying nutrients to where they are needed. In Singapore’s hot and humid weather, where temperatures can reach up to 35 deg C, it becomes even more crucial to keep cool and hydrated. Drink at least eight cups of water per day, and more if you are physically active.

Don’t put off exercise

Physical activity can have numerous benefits for the body, including improving immune response, lowering the risk of illnesses and reducing inflammation. During exercise, your muscles contract and increase blood and lymph flow, which helps to circulate immune cells throughout your body. Whether you prefer walking, running, swimming or yoga, find an activity you enjoy and aim to do it at least three times a week.

Manage your stress levels

Stress can take a toll on your mental well-being and can indirectly affect your physical health. When you are stressed, your body will release the stress hormone cortisol, which may weaken the immune system. It may also increase inflammation, which may make you more susceptible to viruses and infections, as well as decrease the number of white blood cells that help fight off infection in the body. This is why it is important to pay attention to your mental well-being and manage your stress levels. Taking breaks, practising meditation or yoga, or even enjoying a cup of tea can help alleviate stress and clear your mind.

Other than these lifestyle tweaks, you can also take preventative measures to maintain a strong immune system and general good health.