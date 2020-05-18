COVID-19 SPECIAL: HOME IN FOCUS

Life in the slow lane

Fallen leaves from trees on April 16 inside the Apple store in Orchard Road that closed on March 14 as part of its global closure outside Greater China. Initially targeting to reopen on March 27, Apple later announced that its retail stores will remain closed until further notice. On Jan 23, Singapore saw its first case of Covid-19. To contain the virus and save lives, the Government implemented a series of measures to restrict movements and economic activity.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A man walking in the underpass connecting One Fullerton and The Fullerton Hotel on April 14 - the day when mask-wearing outside homes became mandatory.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Two men moving goods outside Albert Centre Market and Food Centre on April 22. In order to curb the virus' spread, only essential services are allowed to operate under strict circuit breaker measures. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
An empty carpark at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on April 17, after Singapore barred cruise vessels from its ports on March 13. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Singapore adopted various safe distancing measures, such as staying at home and working from home, to reduce the risk of local spread of Covid-19. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A man walking past a temporarily closed Evolve Mixed Martial Arts' training facility at Far East Square on April 14. As infections in Singapore rose, more curbs were rolled out, progressively culminating in stricter circuit breaker measures. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A Burger King outlet, with tables and chairs stacked away, at Burlington Square on April 22. Life under the circuit breaker means people can no longer dine in at food and beverage establishments, but can order takeaways. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Employees of OverEasy, an American diner with a sweeping view of Marina Bay, waiting for takeaway orders on April 14. Domestic economic activity has slowed since circuit breaker measures came into effect on April 7. The restriction period has since been extended till June 1, with gradual easing in some areas. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A taped-up basketball hoop in Nee Soon East Park on April 27.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
People exercising under the Esplanade Bridge on April 14.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A temporarily shut Uniqlo store in Orchard Central mall on April 16.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A food delivery rider cycling on a footpath along Cecil Street, in the Central Business District, during lunchtime on May 5.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published: 
2 hours ago
weejin@sph.com.sg

Singapore confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Jan 23, and circuit breaker measures to stem the outbreak started on April 7. In that time, life for Singaporeans has changed dramatically. As the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues, Straits Times executive photojournalist Ong Wee Jin tries to mirror in his photos the break in Singaporeans' daily routines.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2020, with the headline 'Life in the slow lane'. Print Edition | Subscribe
