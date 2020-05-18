COVID-19 SPECIAL: HOME IN FOCUS
Life in the slow lane
Singapore confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Jan 23, and circuit breaker measures to stem the outbreak started on April 7. In that time, life for Singaporeans has changed dramatically. As the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues, Straits Times executive photojournalist Ong Wee Jin tries to mirror in his photos the break in Singaporeans' daily routines.
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
