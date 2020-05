Life in the slow lane

Fallen leaves from trees on April 16 inside the Apple store in Orchard Road that closed on March 14 as part of its global closure outside Greater China. Initially targeting to reopen on March 27, Apple later announced that its retail stores will remain closed until further notice. On Jan 23, Singapore saw its first case of Covid-19. To contain the virus and save lives, the Government implemented a series of measures to restrict movements and economic activity.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN