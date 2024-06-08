Life after death: A guide to donating your organs in Singapore once you die

SINGAPORE – Every year, more than 400 patients in Singapore wait for a life-saving transplant. Most patients have to wait five to 17 years before a suitable organ is found.

On a positive note, deceased organ transplant rates have inched upwards over the last decade, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

The rate of dead donors in Singapore who donated kidneys rose from 6.3 people per million population (pmp) in 2013 to 6.59 in 2023. Over the same period, rates for liver donations from dead donors grew from 3.52 pmp to 3.89, while heart donations from deceased donors increased from 0.74 pmp to 0.85.

However, these figures lag behind those in countries like Spain, the global leader in deceased organ donation, which logged a rate of 48.9 donors pmp in 2023.

The Straits Times looks at how your body can help others after you die.