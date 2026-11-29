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So much of the news is about what’s happening in the moment. But after a major event, people pick up the pieces and life goes on. In this series, The Straits Times talks to the everyday heroes who have reinvented themselves, turned their lives around and serve as an inspiration to us all.

Jarrett Tay, a medical student at the University of Manchester, was diagnosed at birth with haemophilia B.

SINGAPORE – As a child, when many of his peers were running around and playing with wild abandon, Jarrett Tay’s experience was quite different.

“From around kindergarten or Primary 1, I remember always having to be careful,” said the 26-year-old university student.

At birth, Tay was diagnosed with haemophilia B, a genetic disorder caused by low levels of factor IX – a protein which helps clot blood and stop bleeding.

Inherited through the X chromosome, the disorder can lead to prolonged bleeding after injuries and surgeries, as well as spontaneous or joint bleeding in more severe cases.

It is also known as Christmas disease, after the first patient to be diagnosed with the condition in 1952, a five-year-old boy named Stephen Christmas.

With an estimated 40 people in Singapore with the condition, haemophilia B is rarer than haemophilia A, said National University Hospital haematology division senior consultant Yap Eng Soo.

Haemophilia A is caused by a deficiency in another clotting factor, with about 200 people here with a severe form of it , Yap said. Another condition, haemophilia C, is even rarer, affecting fewer than 10 people here, he noted.

While studies have shown haemophilia A to be clinically more severe than haemophilia B, both can result in prolonged bleeding in patients. Meanwhile haemophilia C, also known as Rosenthal syndrome, rarely causes serious medical issues.

In addition to bleeding – which includes frequent nosebleeds and bleeding in the urine or stool – haemophilia can result in other symptoms such as bruising as well as swollen and painful joints.

Tay notes that he was screened for haemophilia and diagnosed as an infant as his uncle also had the condition.

Growing up, the condition affected his quality of life, he recalled, and this included experiencing spontaneous bleeding up to four times a year.

“Sometimes, there isn’t an obvious injury. I could do something strenuous and feel completely fine, then wake up the next morning and realise my arm feels strange. That’s when I know I have a bleed,” he said.

“That’s one of the difficult things. It isn’t always something I can control,” he said, adding that he can take up to around three days to recover after such episodes of overnight bleeding.

Yap notes that minor bleeding can stop naturally, particularly in those with milder haemophilia, though it may last longer than normal as their blood lacks sufficient clotting factors.

“People with moderate to severe haemophilia often require clotting factor replacement therapy to help stop bleeding, while regular preventive treatment can reduce the risk of bleeding episodes,” said the haematologist.

Over time, bleeding caused by haemophilia can result in arthritis and loss of function in the muscles, or even be life-threatening should the bleeding occur in vital organs such as the brain.

Tay said that his left elbow in particular has become a target joint – referring to a joint that experiences recurrent bleeding episodes.

“There have been occasions when I could barely bend my arm because the bleed into the joint had affected my mobility so badly,” he said.

Noting this has occurred multiple times over the years, he added that the bleeding has affected flexibility and mobility in his left arm, despite physiotherapy and taking extra care of the limb.

His condition meant that he served his national service in an office-based role that required less physical activity.

While he has played football and basketball in the past, taking part in such sports was a gamble as it could result in prolonged bleeding, he said.

Noting that his brother is a bodybuilding enthusiast, Tay said he would more willing to try more activities – including full-contact sports such as rugby – if there were treatments that provided greater protection against internal bleeding.

Currently, Tay has to regularly take a prophylaxis – an injection taken twice weekly to prevent bleeding.

His mother, a doctor, helped him administer the medication until he was 18, when he learnt to do so himself.

“If I had a bad emergency and my mum couldn’t administer my medication, I would have to go to the hospital for someone to help find a vein,” he said.

“When I was younger, finding a vein could be difficult, so sometimes they had to access a vein through my foot or somewhere other than my arm,” he recalled.

Yap said that taking medication does not necessarily eliminate the risk of bleeding completely.

Breakthrough bleeds – referring to bleeding episodes that occur despite preventive treatment – can still occur when clotting factor levels decrease between doses, he said.

Such bleeding can also result after injuries or physical activity or due to existing joint damage, he added.

Potential life-changing cure

Hope could come in the form of gene therapy for haemophilia patients. For those with the condition, gene therapy is a one-time treatment that infuses a functional gene into the body, replacing the patient’s own defective gene. This is done with the aim of enhancing blood clotting factor and preventing bleeding.

Currently under trial in Singapore, a number of such gene therapies are already on the market in countries such as the United States, Australia and China.

While noting it is potentially a “life-changing” cure for haemophilia B, NUH’s Yap urged caution, noting there is less than a decade’s worth of data on the treatment.

“The data is not that robust yet, but it appears promising,” he said.

Tay said he would definitely consider gene therapy once it is available at a subsidised rate in Singapore.

“From a patient’s perspective, the potential is very exciting because if you could sustain enough clotting factor in your blood, you wouldn’t have to keep administering treatment in the same way,” he said.

“For me, it could also mean being able to try more activities without constantly worrying about whether trauma or contact could cause an internal bleed.”

Inspired by his mother and his own life experience, Tay is currently pursuing a medical degree at the University of Manchester in Britain, and is considering specialising either in haematology or in ear, nose and throat in the future.

In an effort to lose weight, he has been hitting the gym more regularly recently, pointing out that strength training can help minimise joint bleeds by stabilising joints and making them stronger.

He hopes that in the future, treatments can more affordable and accessible, adding that he believes haemophilia patients should not let their conditions define who they are,

“One misconception I’ve faced is that we’re fragile. But for someone who is on prophylaxis and taking regular medication, we are the same. That’s one thing I’d really like people to understand.”