Last two paediatric Covid-19 vaccination centres to close on June 30

The last two paediatric Covid-19 vaccination centres at Hougang Community Club and Senja-Cashew Community Club will be closing down on June 30.

This comes as the majority of children aged five to 11 have completed their primary vaccination programme against the coronavirus. The two centres will administer the last paediatric Dose 1 on June 9 and Dose 2 on June 30, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The MOH added that three polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) will start providing paediatric vaccine doses to ensure Covid-19 vaccination remains accessible to children. Pioneer Polyclinic, Punggol Polyclinic and Woodlands Polyclinic will start providing the paediatric vaccine doses on May 18, and the selected PHPCs progressively from May 25.

The list of locations offering vaccination for children can be found at vaccine.gov.sg/locations

About 81 per cent of children aged five to 11 have either booked an appointment for or received their first dose, while about 69 per cent have received their second dose, MOH said.

More than 86 per cent of primary school pupils have received at least their first dose, while about 77 per cent have received both doses.

Parents will have to register at child.vaccine.gov.sg for their child to get vaccinated at the selected polyclinics and PHPCs. An SMS with a personalised booking link will be sent to the parent within three to five working days to book a vaccination appointment.

The polyclinics and PHPCs offering paediatric Covid-19 vaccination will accept only appointments made via the National Appointment System in order to manage patient load and reduce waiting time. Children aged five to 11 must be accompanied by a parent for their vaccination.

Parents should bring along the child's student identification, birth certificate, passport or Singpass for verification.

They will also be required to bring a signed hard or soft copy of the parental consent form, which can be downloaded at https://go.gov.sg/parcf

