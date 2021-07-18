KTV, Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 clusters a reminder why everyone must get vaccinated, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The recent large clusters of Covid-19 cases from the KTV lounges and Jurong Fishery Port are a reminder of the need to get everyone vaccinated, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This is especially so for seniors who can become seriously ill if infected, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 18).

All of those working at Chong Boon Market & Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio will be tested and quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus, said PM Lee.

He also urged all visitors to the market since July 3 to monitor their health closely and see a doctor immediately if unwell.

The market and food centre at Block 453A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 has emerged as one of 12 markets with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

It is likely linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

"The most important way to keep ourselves safe is vaccinating everyone," said PM Lee.

He added that Singapore is on track to reach the goal of fully vaccinating two-thirds of the population by National Day, which falls on Aug 9.

"Meanwhile, please keep up our regular habits of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining safe distancing. This will slow down the spread of the virus, and help to bring outbreaks like the KTV and Jurong Fishery Port clusters under control," he said.

PM Lee, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said the recent cases at Chong Boon Market & Food Centre will inconvenience residents, but he urged them to "bear with us while we work through this".

"Also please help update senior residents who may not have heard the news," he added.

He urged all those who recently went to a KTV lounge, the Jurong Fishery Port or any of the affected markets and food centres to get tested for Covid-19.

He said: "Monitor your health, and remain in quarantine or stay home as instructed."

The list of affected markets and food centres can be found on the Ministry of Health website.