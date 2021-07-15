KTV cluster grows to 54; largest spike in local cases since last year

Singapore yesterday marked its highest single-day spike in community cases since April last year, with the bulk of them arising from a cluster tied to several KTV outlets and hostesses.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that there will be no change for now to the prevailing safety regimen, despite 56 new locally transmitted cases being reported yesterday.

Mr Ong told reporters that he and his colleagues "thought long and hard" about how the spike will affect Singapore's easing of restrictions.

Some restrictions were eased on Monday, and people are once again allowed to dine in groups of five, up from two before.

Given that the relaxed rules have just kicked in and the proportion of vaccinated individuals in the population is higher than before, there will be no change to the regimen, the minister said.

Nevertheless, he said that the KTV-linked outbreak "could potentially be quite a huge cluster".

This cluster now stands at 54 cases, making it Singapore's second-largest active cluster.

It includes a 40-year-old passenger on a Dream Cruises ship, who was initially identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. The ship was forced to turn back to Singapore yesterday.

Mr Ong urged Singaporeans to exercise restraint with social gatherings.

"I do want to urge everybody - don't... go out and meet five people all the time (just because the rules allow you to do so)," Mr Ong said.

EMBERS IN COMMUNITY This is the nature of the Delta variant - a lot more transmissible, and as long as there are embers in the community it is likely to pop up and infect many more people. HEALTH MINISTER ONG YE KUNG, on the possibility of clusters like the one linked to KTV lounges popping up.

The authorities have also advised those who may have visited KTV lounges to get themselves tested confidentially.

Singapore reported 60 coronavirus cases yesterday, 56 of which were locally transmitted. Of these, 42 were linked to the KTV cluster.

Five of the community cases are currently unlinked. Of the remaining 51 cases, 17 had already been quarantined while the rest were picked up through surveillance.

The index case for the KTV cluster was a short-term visit pass holder from Vietnam. She had gone to a doctor on Sunday with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection, and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Contact tracing operations subsequently picked up more cases, including the woman's housemates.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday named four new KTV outlets linked to the cluster, on top of the five previously listed.

The new outlets are: One Exclusive, Level 9 and Club M, all located in Middle Road, as well as Terminal 10 in the Clarke Quay area.

MOH has asked all members of the public who have visited these places or similar KTV lounges operating as food and beverage outlets to get themselves tested.

Those who have interacted with hostesses of any nationality in any setting should also do so, it said.

The testing process at screening centres will be confidential. Those who are not willing to get tested at such centres should isolate themselves and make use of antigen rapid tests.

They should see a doctor immediately if they begin to feel unwell, Mr Ong said.

Mr Ong said the developments surrounding this latest cluster are "very troubling and disappointing", given that Singapore has prohibited nightlife activities involving "hostess services, dice games and all these" for more than a year because of the risk involved when people come into close contact.

The police will be taking action against KTV outlets and hostesses that have broken any rules, he said.

"While this is disappointing, we are also not entirely surprised that clusters like these will pop up," the minister added. "This is the nature of the Delta variant - a lot more transmissible, and as long as there are embers in the community it is likely to pop up and infect many more people."

This will be a pattern that Singapore needs to manage, he said.