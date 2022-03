KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has made a police report over an "incorrect" claim made by a woman, who said she had to wait for four hours to be treated for abdominal pains at the hospital and eventually lost her baby.

Professor Alex Sia, chief executive officer of KKH, said in a statement yesterday: "KKH would like to clarify that the online report on the incident at the Urgent Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre (UOGC) is incorrect."