Kids under quarantine not separated from families

Contrary to what was stated in a Bloomberg report, children will not be separated from their families when they are put under Covid-19 quarantine, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Those aged 12 years and below will stay with a caregiver, while those aged 13 to 19 are allowed to isolate alone only with the written consent of their caregivers.

"According to our checks, all children aged 12 years and below who were under quarantine or isolation have been accompanied by a caregiver," it said.

The ministry was responding to a Dec 23 article by Bloomberg headlined "Singapore's Travelers Face Omicron Chaos". MOH released its response to the media.

The Bloomberg article cited the experiences of three people who arrived in Singapore on vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights.

In the first, a Covid-19-positive European national suspected of having the Omicron variant was taken to a quarantine hotel and had to share a room with a stranger.

His wife also alleged that the authorities tried "several times" to take their child, who is under 10 and had also tested positive, to a hospital alone or to an individual hotel room.

In the second case, a British citizen who tested positive on arrival said she got conflicting information about what to do. She was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where she received three slices of bread and butter only after she alerted staff that she had not had her dinner. She was also looking at "thousands of dollars in hospital bills", the report said.

The third example was of a Singaporean returning from the United States who had to serve quarantine as he was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Omicron on his flight. He said he was confused about what qualified as "close" as he had been sitting in business class and far away from others.

In its reply to Bloomberg, MOH said the Omicron variant has presented significant uncertainties in the global fight against Covid-19.

Singapore has put in place precautionary measures to slow down its spread in the community. These are similar to those put in place when the Delta variant emerged. They include more rigorous tests for incoming travellers, contact tracing, and placing infected or exposed individuals in designated recovery or quarantine facilities, respectively.

"To optimise the use of our overall healthcare capacity, those who test positive for Covid-19 may be isolated in care facilities with another Covid-19-positive patient," it said.

But it added that these measures are also temporary "to give us time to learn more about the Omicron variant, and adapt and adjust our responses accordingly".