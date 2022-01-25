Kids aged 5-11 can walk in for jabs without booking

From today, children aged five to 11 will be able to walk in to any paediatric vaccination centre with their parents for their inoculation without making an appointment.

Previously, only accompanying siblings of a child with an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays could walk in for their vaccination.

This new walk-in arrangement is applicable only from Mondays to Thursdays, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a joint statement yesterday.

"Paediatric vaccination centres are currently unable to accommodate the general walk-in arrangement on Fridays to Sundays due to high demand in appointment bookings on these days," the statement said.

This change means that parents or guardians, who currently have to register their child or ward, will no longer have to wait up to five working days to book an appointment.

But those who wish to visit the vaccination centre from Fridays to Sundays will still have to make a booking.

MOE and ECDA said parents or guardians who intend to vaccinate their child or ward under this new walk-in arrangement should arrive at the centre by 7pm.

Those who plan to visit the Yusof Ishak Secondary School vaccination centre should arrive there by 5pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays. Those intending to take up the walk-in arrangement should cancel any bookings they have made.

As at Sunday, close to 160,000 children aged between five and 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while more than 13,000 children have received their second dose.

A total of 70 per cent of pupils in MOE primary schools have registered for vaccination, with 85 per cent of Primary 6 pupils having done so.

More than 23,000 registrations for children aged five to 11 have been received on the MOH National Appointment System.