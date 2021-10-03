Key changes for long-term pass holders, travellers

FROM NOV 1

 • Long-term pass holders (work pass holders and dependants, student pass holders) must be fully vaccinated before arrival in Singapore.
 • For travellers entering Singapore via Familial Ties Lane, priority will be given to those who are fully vaccinated

FROM OCT 6, 11.59PM

 • Stay-home notice (SHN) period for travellers from higher-risk Category III and IV countries or regions to be shortened from 14 days to 10 days •Prevailing border measures for inbound travellers will be determined by travel history in last 14 days instead of the current 21 days.

