Jury still out on how infectious asymptomatic patients are

Q: Can Singapore expect a sudden surge in new cases?

Prof Mak: Yes. A surge in cases can occur for a variety of different reasons. It could be a situation where you have many cases coming from countries outside your border as a result of high numbers of community spread within those countries.

We are an international air hub, so it's difficult for us to close all our borders and therefore travellers coming from other countries may still come to Singapore.

Many patients with Covid-19 in fact have very mild disease. They don't even think they're very sick. They carry on with their social activities, they go off to work, and when that happens, there's always that potential for spread.

Q: Can people who do not have symptoms spread the virus?

Prof Hsu: The data does show that patients can be asymptomatic and test positive for the virus. But the jury is still out on whether these people can transmit the virus to others.

Prof Mak: We still don't know how infectious an asymptomatic person would be. If that were the dominant part of transmission, we'd be seeing a lot more cases internationally and even in Singapore. We think there's a risk of spread but we don't know exactly how big that is.

The dominant mode of transmission is still in patients who are symptomatic, spreading through droplets and contaminated surfaces to other people in close proximity to them.

Q: If Singapore sees a big jump in cases, will our healthcare system be able to cope with, say, 300 to 400 new cases a day?

Prof Mak: We need to be very careful to make sure we don't forget about patients with other medical conditions whose care otherwise will be compromised as a result of not being able to get access to the healthcare system and receive the treatments they require.

The majority of people with Covid-19 in fact have mild disease. We may have to relook paradigms in terms of how we treat this particular infection.

It may well be that when there are many cases in the community, we may have to look at whether some patients with very mild disease might be safely managed in the community with adequate measures to isolate them and make sure they are safe and not spreading their illness to other people.

Prof Hsu: I think if there were 300 or 400 cases a day, then at some point, the healthcare system is not going to be able to cope and a different strategy will be needed.

But even before it gets there, I think we are going to see an impact on other types of diseases, like heart attack or cancer. This is the cost we will see if we are just counting Covid-19 cases.

Currently, this is not happening because there's a National Centre for Infectious Diseases that absorbs a lot of these cases.

But if the case count rises and the beds in the other hospitals, for example, are taken up by Covid-19 cases, then you can see that it will impact care for a lot of other chronic conditions.

Q: Is a Covid-19 vaccine coming in the next few months and will it solve the problem?

Prof Hsu: I think it's important to understand that people are announcing candidate vaccines and these have to undergo testing in animals first, and then undergo three phases of human trials, which will take place over the course of a year.

At any point, the vaccine can possibly fail. Even assuming that everything goes well, we still have to make enough vaccine because every country will be queueing up to buy them.

Prof Mak: If we look at the timeline when we start off with a candidate vaccine, and then work through all those studies until we reach a stage where we are confident it may be something we can use in populations around the world, that will be more than a year. It could easily be a year and a half or two years.

There are some conditions that have been with us for long periods of time and there have been many companies trying to produce vaccines that have so far not been successful.

Q: There is a Covid-19 test kit being used at checkpoints that can deliver results in three hours. How is it different from the tests used in the hospitals?

Prof Mak: The tests we do at the borders and in the hospitals are in fact similar.

Each time you do a test, it will take roughly between two and four hours for a full run to take place. In our hospitals, they do perhaps 200 to 300 or even more on any day. There's a need to make sure that our labs are doing this in a very efficient way, and therefore they would do batch testing.

Depending on when that test sample comes to the lab, the results may take a little longer than three hours.

A similar test is done at the borders, except that the scale is different. The lab does maybe one or two tests in a day. Sometimes, perhaps on a busy day, there might be a little bit more.

Q: Why not give the kit to GPs?

Prof Mak: At this point, we don't think that's necessarily the best thing to do for GPs.

We want to empower GPs to have the ability to test for this as much as possible but we are really looking at new technologies, something easy to do, which can give a result as quickly as an hour, maybe even faster, and that allows real-time decision-making.

There are several tests being developed but none has reached the stage where we think it can be actually commercially available.

Q: The Government has stopped inter-school sports activities and the like. Is that likely to go on? Are we doing enough, or should we close schools?

Prof Mak: At this point in time, we don't think we've reached a stage where we need to necessarily tell all schools to close for long periods of time.

That's occurred in several other countries as an attempt to prevent further spread. We haven't reached that stage as yet but it's not a measure that we have completely dismissed.

As we have a better understanding of how the disease spreads and what the risks are for schoolchildren, there might be a possibility for us to restart some of these activities as well.

Prof Pangestu: Based on the evidence and epidemiology, young children are not the group that's most affected. So there are people who would say that school closure is a little bit of an overreaction in terms of the opportunity cost for children losing out on their educational opportunities.

Q: What about older people? Should we think about reducing community centre activities?

Prof Mak: The older population is certainly more vulnerable to infection. Many of them have other medical problems as well and, as a result, they may not have a strong immune system.

It's important that we think about what we need to do therefore to protect them, their welfare, and sometimes it would necessarily be that we may want to think about managing their activities a little bit more carefully.

These are things we're studying and we'll take the necessary measures and make the relevant announcements accordingly.

Prof Hsu: I think what is clear is that we are now having to consider a series of trade-offs.

If you close schools, the kids are at home, someone has to look after them, and there are consequences.

If you keep all the old people at home and they don't interact, then there are other consequences as well. So I think it's all about balancing that risk now.