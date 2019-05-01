Jurong to get new health hub by 2025

By 2025, Jurong will have a new health hub which integrates a new and bigger polyclinic with a 700-bed nursing home to improve the care of seniors, said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min yesterday.

The polyclinic, which will be 2 1/2 times larger than the current one, will have wider corridors to allow easy wheelchair access, for instance.

The nursing home will be next to the new Jurong Polyclinic and will provide short-term care for the elderly, so that caregivers can have a break.

