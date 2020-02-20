Coronavirus: Jurong Polyclinic staff get lunch treat and notes of appreciation from religious groups

SINGAPORE - Two hundred lunch boxes and notes of appreciation were given to staff at Jurong Polyclinic on Thursday (Feb 20) afternoon in an initiative by several religious groups to show their support and appreciation for front-line medical workers.

The lunch boxes, which were co-sponsored by Ayza's Restaurant in Jurong West and the Taman Jurong Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle (IRCC), were delivered by representatives from Assyakirin Mosque, Bo Tien Temple and the Baha'i faith.

The group also presented artwork made by kindergarten pupils of Assyakirin Mosque, which included notes of encouragement for the healthcare workers.

Mr Abdul Malik, who owns Ayza's Restaurant, said that while he has seen fewer customers each day since the coronavirus outbreak, he still wanted to chip in to show his support for the clinic's staff.

"It's a tough situation right now, so where we can help, we will help," said the 44-year-old.

Assyakirin Mosque's executive chairman, Mr Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rashid, said he hopes the gesture shows the community's appreciation for healthcare workers in combating the virus.

"Because of their dedication, (patients) are able to receive the best treatment possible. We hope through the work from the community to appreciate them, they will continue their dedication and professionalism in their work. It's also important for us as Singaporeans to show solidarity in these trying moments as a united nation," he added.

Mr Muhd Faizal Othman, chairman of the Taman Jurong IRCC, also urged Singaporeans to not shun healthcare workers when they see them in public.

"This is a virus that doesn't recognise whether you are of a particular race or religion. Anyone can get it. It's important for us to take care of our personal hygiene," said Mr Faizal.

"Many of us are in the comfort of our homes, but they are on the front line fighting this and are exposed to the dangers of doing this."

He added that the various religious groups have taken precautions to curb the spread of the virus, such as suspending classes to minimise contact among congregants.

Mosques and churches in Taman Jurong have also implemented temperature checks for all their congregants before they are allowed to join in Friday prayers and church services, said Mr Faizal.

He added: "There is very little we can do with fear. But with bravery and confidence, we can do a lot more."