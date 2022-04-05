Joy and relief as hospital, nursing home visits resume

Visitors were happy and relieved at being able to see their loved ones again in hospitals and nursing homes as in-person visits resumed yesterday after more than two months.

At public hospitals, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, The Straits Times saw organised queues yesterday morning of about 30 to 60 people waiting to visit patients in the wards.

ST spoke to some visitors, who said they were happy at the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and relieved that they could see their loved ones in the hospital.

At Sengkang General Hospital, ST counted about 10 people in the line for visitor registration at noon. This grew to a snaking queue of about 30 people by 12.30pm.

Signboards placed before the start of registration lines informed visitors of the relaxed measures, which now allow up to two fully vaccinated visitors at the patient's bedside at any one time.

Ms Athena Low, 23, who was at the hospital to visit her university mate, said the relaxation of measures was a great way to improve the mental health of patients.

Ms Low, who was warded last month for rhabdomyolysis, a serious muscle disease, said: "I was so sad and lonely when I had to stay in the hospital for two nights with nobody visiting me.

"Having close ones visit is something that all patients look forward to and it really does improve our stay, which for me was very gloomy."

Long queues were also seen at Changi General Hospital, where more than 30 people were in the line for visitor registration for general wards at 1.20pm.

Visitors had to fill in a registration form to declare they did not have any Covid-19 symptoms before joining the queue.

At the National University Hospital (NUH), about 30 people were waiting to register for visitations at noon, with hospital staff ensuring that those in line stood 1m apart.