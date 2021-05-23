Jem, Westgate to shut for 2 weeks

Jem and Westgate will be closed from today and reopen on June 6, as 10 recent Covid-19 cases have been linked to both malls.

Last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said this move aims to break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the malls in Jurong.

The MOH said its epidemiological investigations found that there is likely to be ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls.

Three of the seven unlinked cases announced yesterday had been to Westgate recently.

