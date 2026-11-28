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Amelia Ng (right) was the first person in Singapore to be diagnosed with the rare condition, Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy.

SINGAPORE – Case worker Amanda Ng, 23, wanted to keep her sister’s memory alive, so she started a Facebook page called Daily Memories with Angelica Amelia.

“My younger sister Amelia could not eat, speak or move. There were days when opening her eyes and breathing could be difficult. For 15 years of Amelia’s life, we did not know what she had. Doctors could not identify what she was suffering from,” Ng said.

She told The Straits Times Amelia was born healthy and met her early developmental milestones and grew like any other baby. She was able to babble, sit up and stand.

“In fact, she was hitting her milestones faster than I did at her age,” Ng said, smiling at the memory.

However, Amelia was not an easy baby to care for, Ng said. She would cry constantly, and her parents could not figure out why.

“When she turned two, she started regressing at a high speed. She started crawling backwards and eventually she could no longer sit on her own. That was when my parents realised she was not going to be the same any more because she was losing the milestones that she had achieved as a toddler,” Ng said.

At four, Amelia developed a floppy neck and was unable to hold up her head on her own.

“My parents took her for therapy and tests, but the results were always the same – there was nothing wrong with her. A year later, she suffered up to a thousand seizures a day,” Ng said, adding that the fits had to be managed with medication.

In search of answers, Ng said the family hospital-hopped – from the National University Hospital (NUH) to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and back to NUH.

When there were none, the family packed its bags and flew to Guangzhou, China, in search of hope.

“I was six then and Amelia was three. We went there for stem cell therapy and spent about two months there but returned disappointed,” Ng recalled.

At the age of six, Amelia was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which meant she stopped breathing intermittently during the night. Five years later, at 11, she lost the ability to breathe on her own completely and relied on a ventilator.

That was when Ng decided to switch to homeschooling so that she could help her parents care for Amelia. Ng was then 14.

Recounting the episode that cemented her decision, Ng said: “I had just returned home from school when I saw my mother in a panicked state, trying to get Amelia to breathe. My father was trying to get her to sit up. We didn’t know how to do bagging (rescue breathing) then. Despite all that, Amelia survived, but it really shook me up.”

The home became a mini intensive care unit with all the machines needed to help Amelia breathe or feed. Yet, there were many “life-and-death episodes”.

Amelia Ng (left), seen here with her older sister Amanda. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMANDA NG

“Her oxygen levels would drop within seconds from 90% to 70%, from 70% to 50%. This happened especially when Amelia was between the ages of 10 and 12,” Ng said, adding that she was told this was the most critical period for children with Amelia’s condition, as many of them tended to die during this time.

“She was two when she was able to say ‘Mama, Papa and jie jie (big sister in Mandarin)’ but the regression took away that ability.”

Amelia then relied on subtle physical cues, such as blinking and swallowing, as well as assistive eye-tracking technology to communicate with her family.

“She would move her eyes to the correct word or pictorial option on a screen in front of her to make her wishes known, such as whether she preferred the purple dress over the pink one, wanted to have a nap or watch TV,” Ng said.

But this was also taken away when she lost the ability even to move her eye muscles and focus her gaze on something for long enough.

Like many who suffer from medical conditions and diseases so rare they are practically unheard of, finding a cure – or at least relief from symptoms – often feels impossible.

According to statistics from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences in the US, it can take between three and 15 years before a rare disease is accurately diagnosed.

Amelia on holiday with her sister, Amanda Ng (second from right), and parents Ng Kin Nam and Wendy Loh. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMANDA NG

One in a million

After many years of trial and error, Amelia was finally diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) about a week before her 15th birthday in 2021. She was the first person in Singapore to be diagnosed with the condition.

INAD is a very rare neurodegenerative condition caused by mutations in the PLA2G6 gene. The gene provides instructions for making enzymes that break down and remodel fats called phospholipids, which help maintain healthy cell membranes and mitochondria.

According to paediatric neurologist Stacey Tay of NUH, PLA2G6-associated neurodegeneration can be seen in infants aged between six months and three years, those in the juvenile age group, and adults aged between their late teens and 25.

The condition is “ultra-rare”, affecting approximately one in a million people worldwide.

Tay said the condition is not detected through the National Expanded Newborn Screening programme, which screens babies for more than 40 metabolic and heritable diseases. However, it could be detected antenatally “if there is any particular reason why a baby would undergo such testing, for example when there is a history of neurodegeneration in the family”.

“The reality is that because this is an autosomal recessive condition, parents often do not know that they are carriers and therefore would not have any reason to request testing to be done,” Tay explained.

The condition occurs when a child inherits a faulty gene from both parents.

“This condition, like all early onset neurodegenerative diseases of childhood, can be devastating to parents. They would not suspect a devastating condition in their child who looks physically and developmentally normal in the first few months of life.

“Recognising the condition early may be challenging, and most children would present with symptoms only at the stage where regression has already happened,” she added.

Tay said Amelia was first seen by a neurologist, then a geneticist, at the age of about 18 months.

“She had developmental delay, and there were some concerns already that there might be early signs of regression of milestones. There was also stiffness of her legs and truncal hypotonia. As she was followed up, the loss of abilities clearly indicated neuroregression and the need to investigate the condition further,” Tay said.

Truncal hypotonia refers to reduced muscle tone in the torso, back and core muscles.

However, in 2008, the kind of genetic testing that was available was limited, and the battery of tests, including magnetic resonance imaging of the brain, and metabolic and genetic testing, did not indicate any specific condition.

Amelia died in 2024, aged 17.

Amanda Ng with a portrait of her late sister, Amelia, who died from INAD. The family’s last visit to Gardens by the Bay with Amelia was in 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Due to her multiple health issues, ranging from intractable seizures, being bedbound, cognitive decline, lack of bladder control, swallowing dysfunction, obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory weakness, scoliosis and osteoporosis, Amelia needed multidisciplinary care.

She died at home under the care of her family, with the support of Star PALS (Paediatric Advanced Life Support), HCA Hospice’s paediatric palliative care service.

Ng said that to celebrate her sister’s short life instead of mourning her death, the family had decorated the wake with bright, colourful balloons, flowers and her favourite butterflies.

“My sister was also a fashionista who loved to dress up. So we did her nails and dressed her in her favourite outfit.”

The family also met another patient a year after Amelia was diagnosed. The girl was two years old then.

“We donated most of the equipment to the other family to help them cope. We want Amelia’s legacy to continue this way and not end with her death,” Ng said.