Is snoring giving you or your bed partner sleepless nights?

Do you often wake up feeling tired or having difficulty concentrating during the day even if you have slept on time and have eight hours of sleep? Have you been told that you are a loud snorer? Or perhaps you are kept awake at night by your partner’s snoring, punctuated with gasps for air.
It may be easy to write off the above experiences as a product of work stress or allergies. However, as the lines between our work and personal lives continue to be blurred, and demands for our focus increase, getting a good night’s rest becomes more critical than ever. If you are having trouble achieving it, it’s time to get to the root of the problem.
More than regular snoring
Snoring may not seem to be an immediate cause for concern to certain individuals. But if any of the symptoms mentioned above also accompanies it, you could be suffering from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). In OSA, the throat tissue blocks the breathing passage and restricts airflow, causing breathing to become shallow, or even stop for seconds or minutes at a time.
According to a study on the global prevalence of OSA published in the The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, about 30.5 per cent of Singaporean adults aged 30 to 69 have moderate to severe OSA.
Over the last two years, ear, nose and throat specialists in Singapore have also observed a spike in inquiries on treatment for snoring and OSA cases. While some doctors have attributed the increase in cases partly to growing awareness of the medical condition, there remains a substantial portion of OSA sufferers who may not yet be seeking help.
For example, according to the ResMed 2022 Global Sleep Surveys which surveyed 1,000 Singaporeans in the first quarter of 2022, more than 60 per cent of respondents say bed partners have told them that they snore, or they are aware that they snore. However, as many as half of respondents indicated that they have not been tested, and have no interest in doing so.
Over time, putting off treatment can have lasting adverse effects, including lower alertness levels, a reduction in motor functions and forgetfulness.
Two main reasons these respondents stated for not seeking prompt treatment? Concerns about cost (45 per cent) and uncertainty over how to even get started (41 per cent).
Seek the right help
The first step in getting the treatment for better sleep, starts with a diagnosis from your physician. For example, many hospitals in Singapore provide clinical care for patients with sleep disorders.
If you are diagnosed with OSA and prescribed with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, it is important to ensure consistency with your CPAP usage; the more you stick to your CPAP therapy, the better your improvements can be.
This article provides general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult medical or healthcare professional for advice on health-related matters.