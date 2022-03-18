Is snoring giving you or your bed partner sleepless nights?

Do you often wake up feeling tired or having difficulty concentrating during the day even if you have slept on time and have eight hours of sleep? Have you been told that you are a loud snorer? Or perhaps you are kept awake at night by your partner’s snoring, punctuated with gasps for air.

It may be easy to write off the above experiences as a product of work stress or allergies. However, as the lines between our work and personal lives continue to be blurred, and demands for our focus increase, getting a good night’s rest becomes more critical than ever. If you are having trouble achieving it, it’s time to get to the root of the problem.

More than regular snoring

Snoring may not seem to be an immediate cause for concern to certain individuals. But if any of the symptoms mentioned above also accompanies it, you could be suffering from obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). In OSA, the throat tissue blocks the breathing passage and restricts airflow, causing breathing to become shallow, or even stop for seconds or minutes at a time.