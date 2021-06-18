IP insurers to cover complications from Special Access Route vaccines

Policyholders with Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) will now be covered if they are hospitalised as a result of complications from Covid-19 vaccines under the Health Sciences Authority's Special Access Route (SAR).

This means that IP coverage for hospitalisations that result from vaccine-related complications will now include those who have received the Sinovac vaccine.

The Sinovac shot is currently the only vaccine available under the SAR, and is available at 24 private clinics from today.

As the China-made jab is not part of Singapore's national programme, those who choose to receive it will not be eligible for the Government's Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme should they develop adverse reactions to it.

The Life Insurance Association (LIA) Singapore announced the IP coverage yesterday, and said that the additional coverage is supported by all seven IP insurers here.

This comes after the LIA said in January that IP policyholders will be covered for hospitalisation resulting from complications caused by vaccines approved by the HSA, which so far include the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

The special insurance coverage of all Covid-19 vaccinations in Singapore, including those approved under the SAR, will be provided until the end of the year, said the LIA.

The association said it will monitor the evolving coronavirus situation to consider whether to extend the duration of coverage.

"We understand that some Singaporeans may wish to receive vaccination under SAR and hope that our member insurers' proactive commitment in extending in-patient hospitalisation benefits for complications can provide assurance that such IP policyholders will be covered," said LIA president Khor Hock Seng.