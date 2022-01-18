IP cover for vaccine complications extended to Dec 31

All Integrated Shield Plan (IP) policyholders will remain covered for Covid-19 vaccination complications that result in hospitalisation until the end of this year.

The 12-month special coverage given by all seven IP insurers last year, which ended on Dec 31, has been extended to Dec 31 this year, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) said yesterday.

The initiative supports the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination and booster immunisation programme, said LIA Singapore.

The coverage will apply to all IP policyholders who received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna and Sinovac vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

Those who received the Sinopharm vaccine, which is approved by the World Health Organisation under its Emergency Use Listing procedure and administered here under the Health Sciences Authority's Special Access Route, will also be covered.

Sinovac, which was made available last June at private healthcare providers under the Special Access Route, has been included in the national vaccination programme since last October.

Mr Khor Hock Seng, president of LIA Singapore, said: "Life insurers remain committed to playing their part in the collective effort to bring Covid-19 under control by supporting the national vaccination programme.

"IP policyholders taking their vaccination and booster shots can rest assured that any related medical complications resulting in hospitalisation will be covered by their respective insurers."

The current IP insurers are AIA, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential Singapore, Raffles Health Insurance and Singlife with Aviva.

Policyholders with further questions can contact their insurance representatives or their IP insurer, said LIA Singapore.