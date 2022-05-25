Invisible braces straighten teeth discreetly and show results from as early as a few weeks

Having crooked teeth can undermine self-esteem, but straightening them is not just for cosmetic reasons. Apart from attaining a beautiful, even smile, teeth alignment also improves oral health, says Dr Sebastien Bui, Dentist and Senior Clinical Team Leader at Zenyum, a home-grown company offering smile cosmetics which include invisible braces, sonic toothbrushes, and other oral care products.

“As an example, when the two frontal upper and lower teeth are biting together heavily because they are not straight, they can end up with micro-cracks, chip or wear out after many years,” he explains.

The teeth need to be aligned properly to resolve the problem and balance the bite. When the teeth are aligned, you can chew properly and smile with confidence, plus there is a lowered risk of tooth decay.

Using metal braces has drawbacks that can put people off seeking treatment.

“They think that it involves two or three years of treatment, going to the dentist for uncomfortable consultations and pain all the way,” Dr Bui explains. There is also a reluctance to wear metal braces due to the discomfort and the fact that it is not aesthetically pleasing.

But gone are the days when metal braces are the only way to correct crooked teeth. The advent of clear plastic aligners has enabled consumers to reap the benefits of traditional braces without the discomfort, while enjoying an almost-invisible finish.

“Modern dentistry enables us to provide a solution for our patients that we call clear aligners or invisible braces. This option consists of wearing an invisible dental device to help you achieve a beautiful smile and bite,” says Dr Bui.

Another advantage of invisible braces is that they can be taken out for cleaning or when you are eating or drinking.