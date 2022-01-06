Investigations into illegal party at Clarke Quay still under way

Singapore's authorities are continuing investigations into a New Year's Eve celebration at Clarke Quay captured on video which involved a large crowd of people flouting Covid-19 safe management rules.

Agencies are reviewing closed-circuit television footage and will call in those who were there and take action against them if they are found to have breached the rules, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

He also outlined the need to stick to Singapore's current set of safe management measures (SMMs) in view of an imminent wave of Covid-19 infections sparked by the new Omicron variant.

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19, said investigations showed that the New Year's Eve countdown at Clarke Quay was not an organised event.

"What happened was that people started gathering together, they got caught up in the moment, and soon we had a crowd of more than 100 people at that location with many flouting the rules - no SMMs, no safe distancing," he noted. "And clearly, it was a potential superspreader event.

"I can understand why people are keen to celebrate the new year, but such actions are not acceptable, especially when we are still in the midst of a pandemic."

With Chinese New Year approaching in a few weeks - a period that might coincide with surging Omicron cases - Singapore cannot afford to have more superspreader events taking place during that time, said Mr Wong.

In response to a question from The Straits Times at a press conference yesterday, he said this was why the intention was to stick to the present SMM posture - of group sizes being capped at five for gathering and dining at restaurants, which has been in place since November, when Singapore emerged from an outbreak caused by the earlier Delta variant.

"We don't intend to relax further at this time, and we will try not to have to tighten," said Mr Wong. "But we also must be prepared for all contingencies. And in the event that the healthcare system comes under tremendous pressure, then as a last resort, we may have no choice but to tighten some of our measures."

On Tuesday, Singapore's weekly infection growth rate - the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before - exceeded one for the first time since Nov 12.

This indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing, while also pointing to the potential stress that the healthcare system could come under.

"Because if the infection ratio goes up, it means that infection is rising, cases may be doubling every 'X' number of days, and eventually, a certain proportion of these cases will go into hospitals, a certain proportion will go into the ICU (intensive care unit)," said Mr Wong.

Given indications that Omicron cases are not as severe, the hope is that the healthcare system will not be overwhelmed, thus giving Singapore a better chance of being able to ride through the upcoming wave based on current SMM settings.

At the press conference, Mr Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung both contrasted Singapore's approach to that of other nations which had removed many restrictions, only to reinstate them when faced with an Omicron surge.

Mr Ong said: "There are countries that say… 'I'm going to open up; Freedom Day' and then healthcare capacity bears the consequences."

"There are also other countries that pick the other extreme… (and) try to go for zero deaths, zero-Covid; which means safe management measures have to be very strict - total lockdown, city gets locked down, borders get locked down."

Singapore tries to take a "middle path" approach instead, he added. "If healthcare capacity is healthy; ICU occupancy is not high; and booster rate, vaccination rate is even higher than now, then I say yes, we have a very good chance not to tighten safe management measures… So you just have to judge and keep juggling these three factors."