Doctors v insurers

Insurers' small panels irk some policyholders

  • Published
    1 hour ago
When lawyer Leslie Tham, 48, needed to go for an urgent medical procedure last year, his agent told him he needed to get pre-approval to make a claim on his Integrated Shield Plan (IP).

He checked his insurer's website and made calls, and waited for the pre-authorisation, not knowing how long it would take, or if it would even come. And then, he found that his doctor is not on his insurer's panel, which meant a sum of a few thousand dollars if his treatment was not approved. Thankfully, it was. "But I just felt the experience was very nerve-racking," said Mr Tham, who has a chronic condition that requires constant treatment.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Insurers' small panels irk some policyholders'.
Topics: 