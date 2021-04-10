Insurers' small panels irk some policyholders

When lawyer Leslie Tham, 48, needed to go for an urgent medical procedure last year, his agent told him he needed to get pre-approval to make a claim on his Integrated Shield Plan (IP).

He checked his insurer's website and made calls, and waited for the pre-authorisation, not knowing how long it would take, or if it would even come. And then, he found that his doctor is not on his insurer's panel, which meant a sum of a few thousand dollars if his treatment was not approved. Thankfully, it was. "But I just felt the experience was very nerve-racking," said Mr Tham, who has a chronic condition that requires constant treatment.