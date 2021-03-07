Indonesian domestic worker is sole new community case

An Indonesian domestic worker is the sole new coronavirus case in the community announced yesterday.

The 35-year-old arrived in Singapore on Jan 20 and served her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Feb 3.

Both her pre-departure test taken on Jan 18 in Indonesia and her swab done here on Feb 2 were negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and tested positive only when she took another pre-departure test on Thursday, this time in preparation for her return to Indonesia.

She was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

Another test done by the National Public Health Laboratory on Friday came back negative.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that as it was unable to definitively confirm her date of infection, it would take all necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all her identified close contacts on quarantine.

There were also 12 imported cases announced yesterday. All had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival here, said MOH.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 60,020.

Of the 12 imported cases, one is a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia, and another is a permanent resident who returned from Malaysia.

There are two dependant's pass holders and one work pass holder from India. Seven are work permit holders from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines. Three of the seven are foreign domestic workers.

Update on cases

New cases: 13 Imported: 12 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 work pass holder, 7 work permit holders) In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 4 (3 unlinked cases) Active cases: 112 In hospitals: 22 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 90 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,864 Discharged yesterday: 9 TOTAL CASES: 60,020

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases a week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to three cases in the past week, from two cases in the week before.

With nine cases discharged yesterday, 59,864 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 22 patients remain in hospital, while 90 are recuperating in community facilities.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.