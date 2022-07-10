Increase in 995 calls sparks SCDF warning of delay in response

The number of 995 calls to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has risen in the past few weeks.

There were 760 calls a day on average in the first week of this month - with the highest being 810 - said the SCDF on Friday night.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the average daily number of EMS calls was 550.

"If EMS calls continue to climb, the public may experience delays in ambulance response, particularly for less critical medical incidents," the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

It is monitoring the situation closely and has implemented various measures to manage the increase in calls. These include adjusting the deployment of ambulances to areas with a high rate of medical emergency calls, and prioritising its response to life-threatening cases.

Patients assessed by paramedics to have non-emergency medical conditions will not be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

"Our 995 call takers, paramedics and front-liners are doing their best to provide swift conveyance to hospital for people with life-threatening and emergency medical conditions."

The public is encouraged to refrain from calling 995 if they are not suffering any life-threatening or emergency medical conditions.

Critical emergencies include sudden onset of chest pain, breathlessness, drowsiness or confusion, sudden onset of limb or body weakness, speech difficulty or face drooping, severe bleeding from injury, loss of consciousness, and unexplained body jerking or fits.

If the public refrains from calling 995 for non-emergencies, "SCDF can continue to provide swift conveyance to those who require our emergency medical services", it said.