Increase in 995 calls sparks SCDF warning of delay in response

The number of 995 calls to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has risen in the past few weeks.

There were 760 calls a day on average in the first week of this month - with the highest being 810 - said the SCDF on Friday night.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the average daily number of EMS calls was 550.

"If EMS calls continue to climb, the public may experience delays in ambulance response, particularly for less critical medical incidents," the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

It is monitoring the situation closely and has implemented various measures to manage the increase in calls. These include adjusting the deployment of ambulances to areas with a high rate of medical emergency calls, and prioritising its response to life-threatening cases.

Patients assessed by paramedics to have non-emergency medical conditions will not be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

"Our 995 call takers, paramedics and front-liners are doing their best to provide swift conveyance to hospital for people with life-threatening and emergency medical conditions."

The public is encouraged to refrain from calling 995 if they are not suffering any life-threatening or emergency medical conditions.

Critical emergencies include sudden onset of chest pain, breathlessness, drowsiness or confusion, sudden onset of limb or body weakness, speech difficulty or face drooping, severe bleeding from injury, loss of consciousness, and unexplained body jerking or fits.

If the public refrains from calling 995 for non-emergencies, "SCDF can continue to provide swift conveyance to those who require our emergency medical services", it said.

Red Cross appeals for A+, O+ blood donations

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is appealing for people with A+ and O+ blood types to donate blood, with stocks of both types running critically low, the organisation said on Friday.

"We need 600 units of A+ blood and 1,200 units O+ blood over the next two weeks," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Facebook on Friday.

Otherwise, major elective surgery requiring these two blood units will have to be postponed, he added.

SRC said the low stock was due to high usage of these two blood types, and lower-than-normal donor turnout.

While the organisation activated donors of the two blood types on Thursday through SMS and social media platforms, many they called have contracted Covid-19.

Singapore is currently experiencing a wave of Covid-19 infections, which reached 12,784 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since March, when it was more than 13,000.

There were 9,284 new cases on Friday, with 653 people in hospitals, 14 in the intensive care unit and one death.

SRC has urged all healthy individuals with A+ and O+ blood types, between 18 and 60 years of age, and weighing at least 45kg, to help.

Interested donors can visit giveblood.sg to check their eligibility and make an appointment, or walk into any blood bank or community blood drive to donate.

