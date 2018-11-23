Inadequate MCs: More docs in trouble

Action is being taken against more doctors for not giving injured workers sufficient time off work to recover.

This year alone, the Singapore Medical Council's disciplinary tribunals suspended two doctors for five and six months, although they are appealing. The council also said that there are other "ongoing disciplinary hearings". Before this year, only one doctor was suspended for such a breach involving inadequate medical leave. This was in 2016, and the doctor was eventually given a six-month suspension.

Ms Stephanie Chok, advocacy and communications manager at Home, a non-governmental organisation for foreign workers, said it has filed multiple complaints against doctors but few have made it to a disciplinary hearing.

Concerned over the number of such cases, the Health Ministry and Manpower Ministry sent a letter to all doctors two months ago reminding them to give injured workers medical leave "commensurate with the severity of the injury sustained". Also, should the doctor decide to put the worker on light duties, he needs to ensure such duties are available at the injured worker's workplace.

