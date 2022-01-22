10 images of the pandemic

Neo Xiaobin

"I was expecting the general atmosphere to be tense and heavy, but was really heartened to see that the healthcare staff were positive and professional.

"They went about their duties in a serious manner, but they remained in good spirits. If that was something I could feel, I'm sure the patients could feel it too. Like how viruses, fear and panic are contagious, so are love, calm, joy and kindness.

"We've seen scenes like this all around the world now, so it's perhaps not as surprising any more to see hospital staff in full personal protective equipment two years on. But my respect for the healthcare workers has only increased because while we all feel the pandemic fatigue, they are right on the front line, and I don't think any one of us can imagine the mental and physical stress they face daily."

Mark Cheong

"This was where one of the first Covid-19 clusters in migrant worker dormitories was identified. It was one month into the lockdown, and what you don't see in this picture are the frustrated yet curious eyes that greeted us when we got to the main courtyard, which was as far as we were allowed to go.

"The workers were asked to go back to their rooms, as being in the general corridors was not encouraged."

Chong Jun Liang

"The Malaysian government gave barely 24 hours' notice when it announced a two-week nationwide travel ban in a bid to beat Covid-19. It was a rude shock to more than 350,000 people who use the land crossing daily, most of them Malaysians working or studying in Singapore. I reached Johor Baru at about 7.30pm and started to photograph the chaotic jams, following a stoic crowd who decided that walking across the Causeway was faster than taking a car or bus.

"At that moment, who knew that the borders would end up being closed for almost two years before the vaccinated travel lane was put in place? The last time the Causeway was shut down was in World War II, when the British bombed it in a futile attempt to stop the Japanese advance."

Benjamin Seetor, Mark Cheong

"This was part of a feature called 'A city at a standstill', where the idea was to capture popular tourist spots, shopping strips, recreational facilities and other areas that were usually crowded before the pandemic. We wanted to document what the country looked like from above with these drone photos.

"Looking at the photo now, the emptiness of what we know as a 'bustling' city seems surreal. As much as we enjoyed the space and peacefulness during the circuit breaker, we hope the virus will be defeated soon and the world can reconnect once again."

Gavin Foo

"This was when people were allowed back in their offices, but dining out was not.

"I had to find a picture to illustrate this transition phase, and chanced upon these office workers stepping out of Market Street Interim Hawker Centre with their purchases.

"What stood out for me were the red plastic bags they were holding, against the dark green backdrop. It helped that they were all walking in one direction."When I look at the picture now, I feel that we are all still trying to play our part amid the pandemic - heading in one direction, united."

Kevin Lim

"This was one of my first Covid-19 assignments.

"Wearing very elaborate personal protective equipment, the three workers were a surreal sight.

"They seemed almost alien-like at the time, providing an uncanny reminder of how we had to quickly find ways then to deal with a largely unknown virus.

"Looking at this photo again, these are people we can now quickly identify as front-line workers. I feel nothing but respect for them.

"Without their bravery and sacrifices, the Covid-19 situation could have been a lot worse."

Ng Sor Luan

"In the second half of March 2020, social distancing stickers and tape started popping up all over Singapore to encourage people to stay at least 1m away from one another. It was surreal to see these appearing all over clean and neat Singapore. I thought this might not happen again and decided to record it.

"At first, all I saw were marking strips of yellow, black or red. But people quickly became creative - there were large and tiny stickers, overlaid or otherwise. Some even came with jokes or written notes. Worn-out tape and stickers later showed how long the pandemic had been going on."

Lim Yaohui

"The medical staff knew exactly what to do inside the ward and carried out their duties professionally. I have the utmost respect for them because they are on the front line treating Covid-19 patients, taking care of them so that they can return to their loved ones in better health one day.

"For this shoot, I remember that a few days before, I had to try five different models and sizes of N95 masks before 'passing' a mask-fitting test. I then had to declare a negative antigen rapid test result on each of the three days I went inside the hospital to take photos.

"After every shoot, I would use alcohol wipes to sanitise my equipment, spray my shoes with sanitiser when I got to the doorstep of my house, and shower and wash my clothes right away.

Jason Quah

"This was just before the meeting commenced. I was in the room as the task force members came in, and was allowed to take photos for around two minutes. There was minimal room to manoeuvre, so the challenge was to capture nuances in body language, gestures and expressions that reflected the gravity of these meetings.

"It was a rare opportunity to observe and take photos of politicians in a more candid setting, compared with the carefully orchestrated 'diary' events where I photographed them previously."

Kua Chee Siong

"It was heartbreaking for me to listen to Mr Ng's story, about how his family could not say their last goodbyes to his mother. During the portrait session, I had asked Mr Ng to sit at the spot at the dining table where his mother used to have her meals.

"I then gently asked him to think about his mother. He tried to be stoic but was obviously holding back his emotions in front of us - tears started to well up in his eyes but he didn't let them flow.

"After covering the pandemic for two years and being inundated with news on the latest Covid-19 numbers and emerging variants, I was still deeply touched by Mr Ng's story, which brought home the risk of infection. It could happen to any of us."