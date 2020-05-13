In Brief : Plans to cope with influx at community isolation sites

Plans to cope with influx at community isolation sites

Plans are in place to cope with an expected influx of patients at community isolation sites, said Brigadier-General Seet Uei Lim, Chief Guards Officer in the Singapore Armed Forces, yesterday.

BG Seet, who is head of the inter-agency task force handling the coronavirus outbreak in foreign worker dormitories, said that the community care facilities at Singapore Expo and the Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC) are currently not operating at full capacity, and that the rest of the Expo's 10 halls will be gradually opened to make space for more patients.

There are also plans to expand the facility at the CEC, he added.

BG Seet said that the two community care facilities, as well as community recovery facilities in several army camps, are not very close to communities. However, in cases where a community isolation facility is located near the community, the authorities will engage grassroots leaders and residents in order to reassure them and allay any concerns, he added.

Work pass extension, renewal processes remain unchanged

Workers whose passes are expiring during or around the circuit breaker period can approach their companies or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for an extension or renewal of their passes as per normal, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong yesterday.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force combating the coronavirus outbreak here, said there is no difference between the work pass renewal process now and before the Covid-19 outbreak.

"MOM will treat this like any other renewal exercise... If there are reasons for the passes to be extended, then they will be. But if there are reasons why MOM might take a different view for whatever reasons based on the employers' record or the workers' record, then they might not be extended," he said.

Talks ongoing on whether to allow cross-border travel

Singapore is in discussions with various countries to see whether travel across borders can take place with controls and safeguards, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

"We've said before that the travel restrictions will continue to be reviewed and updated, and if there are sufficient precautions and safeguards, we will be prepared to work bilaterally with different countries or with a grouping of countries that are prepared to put in place similar safeguards, be it testing for pre-departure or testing upon arrival," he said.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force with Mr Wong, said all the countries involved in such discussions are mindful of the need for it to be safe to travel. "Therefore, I think it's important for us to put in place safeguards both locally in our own country as well as in the partnering countries, if we were to establish these arrangements," he said.

There is also a need to look at infection rates and the effectiveness of infection control measures in various countries before proceeding, added Mr Gan.