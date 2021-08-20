In Brief: Hungry Ghost Festival gatherings sans dinner

Hungry Ghost Festival gatherings sans dinner

Hungry Ghost Festival gatherings can proceed if they do not include dinner arrangements and abide by prevailing safe management measures, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The month-long Taoist and Buddhist event, which began on Aug 8, traditionally involves banquet dinners, auctions and stage performances in the heartland.

Mr Ong noted that from yesterday, group size limits for events and religious services have been increased to 1,000 people. But they must all be fully vaccinated, and observe distancing, mask-wearing and no-dining rules.

If these conditions are met, Hungry Ghost festivities can be carried out, said Mr Ong, adding that more details would be announced by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in due course.

No changes to dining-in rules

There were no changes to existing dining-in measures as at yesterday. Since Aug 10, fully vaccinated groups of up to five have been permitted to eat in at food and beverage establishments, while a maximum of two people can dine at hawker centres and coffee shops regardless of vaccination status.

Asked at a press conference when these limits would be eased further, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said it had a comprehensive road map for reopening Singapore in terms of both border and community measures.

"Remember, we are now in preparatory stage," said task force co-chair and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. "As we enter the transition stage of reopening, we will be reviewing and updating the possible relaxation of community measures at that stage."

Mr Wong was referring to the first two steps of a planned four-stage reopening. The preparatory stage started on Aug 10 and will last for about a month till early next month. If all goes well, Singapore will then move to transition stages A and B before arriving at the final goal of being a Covid-resilient nation.