'I'm exhausted. My mind is a blank' - a day in the life of a GP

Over the rest of the morning, another 35 suspected Covid-19 positive patients will visit the clinic. Each suspected case is told to wait outside for the safety of other patients, and most sit at a nearby open-air common area, which doubles as a makeshift waiting room.

But this means that when the time comes for them to see the doctor, the busy clinic assistants - voices already muffled by two layers of masks and a face shield - have to come out and shout out their names, straining to make themselves heard over the noise of traffic on the road and in the HDB estate.

At any time, there are about five to 10 patients waiting outside, while another five wait in the clinic.

Some of the Covid-19-positive patients with mild symptoms tell ST they want to get an MC, or seek the doctor's advice as he is "more reliable".

At noon, clinic assistant Sindy Chong flips the sign on the door to "closed", but there are still about eight patients waiting to see the doctor.

The last patient is finally cleared by 12.50pm, 20 minutes after the clinic was scheduled to close. The staff then need to disinfect the clinic and prepare for the afternoon session, which begins at 2pm.

"It's considered manageable - not as busy as Saturdays and Mondays," says Ms Chong, who has not had time to drink water or use the restroom all morning.

For the staff, lunch is a takeaway meal eaten in about 10 to 15 minutes in the clinic, as they need to quickly begin preparing for the next shift.

Dr Lim Chien Chuan, who is on duty that day, requests that we take a break before his interview.

"I'm exhausted. My mind is a blank," says the veteran doctor of nearly 30 years, who grabs a quick bite at a nearby eatery.

He later explains: "It's very intense... there are patients who are waiting and getting impatient, but we also have to try to balance it with giving the best care that we can."

At 2pm, the shutters go up again, letting in three patients who were already waiting outside.

Aside from dispensing medicine, registering and swabbing patients, and other duties, clinic staff also need to field a stream of calls from people who have Covid-19.

Clinic assistant Caren Manahan estimates that the clinic gets about eight to 10 such calls an hour.

"We get many of them calling us, saying they have Covid-19 and don't know what to do. So we have to explain and guide them," she says.

In the afternoon, the crowd is thinner than usual, possibly due to a heavy thunderstorm keeping people away and the session ends only five minutes later than scheduled at 4.35pm, to the visible delight of the staff.

"This is rare - we usually finish around 5pm or 5.30," says Ms Manahan.

But for Dr Lim, the day is far from over. He and clinic assistant Chai Lee Thing, will soon need to return for the night shift, which will start at 7pm. Another clinic assistant, a part-timer, will join them.

By 6.45pm, a queue of eight people has already formed outside the clinic, and the process begins again.

The patients include a canteen vendor who waits nearly two hours to get swabbed.

Not everyone is as patient. A woman decides to leave after a 45-minute wait, as she feels it is taking too long.

At 9.40pm, the last patient for the day finally sees Dr Lim after a wait of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

All in, Dr Lim has seen about 80 patients - up from the pre-surge number of about 50 to 60 - of whom about 50 had symptoms of acute respiratory infection.

"I'm glad it's over, and I can go back and sleep, and prepare for tomorrow," he says, tiredness showing in his eyes.

Despite the already heavy workload it is seeing, Sims Drive Medical Clinic earlier answered the Government's call for PHPCs to extend their operating hours and ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

Dr Lim says this was a "very difficult decision", but explains: "We know that a single clinic opening extended hours will not create a dent (on high case numbers). But (if) the whole GP community, all of us, can step forward, I think it'll help."

Asked how he manages to push through his exhaustion, he simply says: "When I'm seeing my patient and I'm tired, (I tell myself) every patient I see is one more person who will be happy and healthy. If I can see just another patient, I'm making another person happy and healthy. And that keeps me going."